Maine’s Gillis Family: 2024 National Guard Bureau’s Volunteer Family of the Year

In recognition of decades of selfless service, unwavering dedication, and passionate support of military youth and families, the National Guard Bureau proudly names the Gillis family of Glenburn as the 2024 National Guard Bureau’s Volunteer Family of the Year. This prestigious honor was awarded on March 14, 2025, by Maj. Gen. Wendy B. Wenke, National Guard Bureau’s Director of Manpower & Personnel, and celebrates the Gillis family’s extraordinary contributions to the National Guard Family Readiness Program.



“Our family is incredibly honored to receive this national award,” said Brig. Gen Ian J.M. Gillis during a recognition ceremony at Camp Chamberlain on April 5, 2025. “While my family has contributed to and supported my career, I could not be prouder of the work they have done to achieve this recognition.”



Brig. Gen. Gillis, the Maine Air National Guard Commander, has been a cornerstone of the Maine National Guard’s Child and Youth Program, volunteering annually at the state’s week-long Youth Camp as Lead Logistics Coordinator. With over 85 volunteer hours this year alone, he has been instrumental in executing time-sensitive operations that ensure the camp's smooth and successful operation. His leadership, problem-solving skills, and commitment to maintaining mission-critical support have helped the Maine program stand out as one of the top in the nation. Beyond the camp, his persistent advocacy has secured $30,000 in state funding to keep youth programs accessible for all military children, including those from the Air Guard.



Equally committed, Marcia Gillis provided 110 hours of service in 2024. As Administrative Lead at the Youth Camp and throughout the year in clerical support roles, she has been the organizational backbone of many Child and Youth events. Her attention to detail, dependability, and compassionate presence have made her an invaluable team member. She has also supported Teen Council programming, further highlighting her dedication to youth development.



The next generation of Gillis volunteers—Valery, Mackenzie, and Delainy—have followed in their parents’ footsteps, becoming inspiring mentors and role models. Valery and Mackenzie each contributed 85 hours as Cabin Counselors at the Youth Camp, leading the two largest age groups of campers. Their empathy, military experience, and ability to connect with younger participants made them key to creating a welcoming and supportive environment.



Delainy, the youngest Gillis daughter, brought energy and leadership to the Teen Council. As Hospitality Coordinator, she dedicated 153 hours to organizing and supporting youth programming throughout the year. Her commitment to the council and the military youth community exemplifies the spirit of servant leadership.



“The Gillis family always strives to give their best to each other and to others,” said Brig. Gen. Diane L. Dunn, Maine Adjutant General, during the recognition ceremony. “Through dedication, volunteerism, and selfless service, the Gillis family is an outstanding example of our Maine National Guard family values.”



The Gillis family's journey in the program began over two decades ago. Their daughters, once participants themselves, returned as adult volunteers, sustaining the trust and rapport that are vital to the success of the Family Readiness Program. As a collective, the family is not only a force of reliability and professionalism but also a living testament to the long-term impact of the program on military families.



Their efforts have kept the program inclusive and mission-focused. Their presence ensures that the Family Program bridges Maine Army and Air Guard families alike while providing military youth the support they need to be resilient – the ability to adapt well in the face of adversity and challenges given the added potential challenges of military life.



The Maine National Guard is deeply honored to celebrate the Gillis family for their continued leadership, tireless service, and enduring commitment to the military community. Their legacy of volunteerism stands as an inspiring example of what it means to serve – together, as a family.

