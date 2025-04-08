Traffic Safety: Key Tips for a Safer Road Experience on and Off Post

Traffic safety is crucial to protecting the lives of our Service Members and maintaining an accident-free driving environment. Whether you're behind the wheel of a car, riding a motorcycle, or cycling, there are important safety practices every road user should follow to prevent accidents and injuries.



Don’t block intersections

The Gordon Hwy intersection outside of Gate 1 and the Deans Bridge Road intersection outside or Gate 5 are busy during peak commute times and require drivers to be alert and especially cautious.



It’s tempting to pull into the intersection with the hope the traffic will move forward before the light changes. This isn’t just dangerous, it’s also illegal in the state of Georgia, and makes a bad situation worse.



One of the most common causes of traffic congestion and accidents is blocking intersections. It’s a frustrating situation for everyone on the road, as it prevents the free flow of traffic and can cause a chain reaction of delays. But beyond frustration, it can also be dangerous.



Other drivers may have to swerve to avoid collisions or risk running red lights, which can lead to accidents. In Georgia, blocking an intersection can result in fines and points on your driving record.



Watch for Motorcycles and Bicycles

We will see more two-wheeled travelers on the road as the weather continues to warm up. Motorcyclists and cyclists are among the most vulnerable road users. Their smaller size compared to cars can make them harder to spot, especially when they’re riding in blind spots or between lanes.



Look twice and save a life. Always check for them before changing lanes, merging, or turning.



Those riding motorcycles and bicycles need to ensure drivers can see them. This means staying out of blind spots and wearing bright, reflective clothing which can be seen in low light situations.



Traffic safety is a shared responsibility that all road users must take seriously. Whether you're driving a car, riding a motorcycle, cycling, or caring for a child, following basic safety practices can make a significant difference in preventing accidents. Don’t block intersections, be aware of vulnerable road users like motorcycles and bicycles and always use car seats properly to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.

