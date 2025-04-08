Retired Lt. Gen. C.J. Matthijssen offers insights during his International Fellows Hall of Fame Induction.

Photo By Elizabeth Bukowski | On April 4th, 2025, the U.S. Army War College celebrated with Netherlands's retired...... read more read more Photo By Elizabeth Bukowski | On April 4th, 2025, the U.S. Army War College celebrated with Netherlands's retired Lt. Gen. C.J. (Kees) Matthijssen as he became the 87th member of the War College's International Fellows Hall of Fame. Matthijssen's last assignment was with the United Nations as Commander of the MINUSMA mission in Mali from 2022 to 2023. see less | View Image Page

Retired Lt. Gen. C.J. Matthijssen from the Netherlands was inducted into the International Fellows Hall of Fame at the U.S. Army War College on April 4, 2025. During the ceremony, Matthijssen shared valuable insights into the complexities of modern military operations and the essential qualities of effective leadership. His eight key points serve as a guide for current and future leaders navigating the intricate global landscape.

1. Understanding Your Environment: He stressed the importance of comprehending the complexities of the operational environment. He shared his experiences in Afghanistan and Mali, illustrating how the layers of conflict can significantly impact decision-making. Leaders can profoundly understand the "why" behind unfolding events by fostering strategic empathy and engaging with stakeholders.

2. Relationships Matter: Building genuine relationships is critical, both within military organizations and with external partners. Effective collaboration among diverse teams is essential. He advocated regular retreats with subordinate commanders to strengthen unity and mutual understanding, which is vital for mission success.

3. Geopolitical Awareness: Leaders must be vigilant about geopolitical dynamics in today's interconnected world. Matthijssen highlighted the increasing influence of global powers in conflict zones. Awareness of these geopolitical factors is crucial for informed strategic decisions.

4. Building Bridges with NGOs: The general urged military leaders to establish connections with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and humanitarian actors. While cooperation may be challenging due to differing operational mandates, initiating dialogue can lead to better coordination and information sharing, ultimately enhancing mission effectiveness.

5. Influencing Decision Makers: Matthijssen discussed the importance of engaging with decision-makers at various levels. He shared his experience of effectively communicating military assessments to the UN military adviser, illustrating how sound military judgment can contribute to broader strategic goals.

6. Multinational Cooperation: Leading a multinational force requires an appreciation of cultural diversity. The general emphasized the need to respect and understand the perspectives of all nations involved, fostering a sense of belonging and teamwork essential for achieving collective objectives.

7. Strategic Communication: In modern military operations, strategic communication is a fundamental leadership responsibility. By aligning actions with messaging and engaging within the information domain, leaders must maneuver effectively in today's complex operational landscape.

8. Leadership by Example: Finally, the general stressed the significance of authentic leadership. He shared the importance of mission command and the need for leaders to articulate their vision clearly. By demonstrating human interest and showing up for their personnel, leaders can create an environment where subordinates feel valued and empowered to contribute to the mission.

"Experiences and lessons are relevant and essential for shaping the future of military strategy and leadership. The path to leadership is often unpredictable, yet with preparation and understanding, future leaders can navigate the complexities that lie ahead," said Matthijssen.