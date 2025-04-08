The Medical Strategic Leadership Program: A Global Investment in Military Medical Readiness

WASHINGTON, D.C. (April 2, 2025) – For senior military medical leaders worldwide, the Medical Strategic Leadership Program (MSLP) offers more than professional development—it provides critical insight into strategic healthcare operations and the intersection of medicine and policy at the highest levels.



The two-week course, hosted annually in the U.S. National Capital Region, brings together officers from the U.S. Army, allies and partners, and interagency organizations to explore strategic leadership, policymaking, and the evolving challenges in global health security.



From observing Senate Intelligence Committee hearings to engaging with senior defense and civilian officials, the experience is designed to sharpen strategic thinking and reinforce global partnerships.



"The Medical Strategic Leader Program is a phenomenal opportunity for senior leaders to gain exposure to current strategic topics," said U.S. Army Col. Christina Buchner, Commander of the Fort Drum Medical Department Activity and Director of the Guthrie Army Health Clinic. "You get to share thoughts with foreign partners, strategic planners, and security policy experts to help us sharpen our thinking and prepare to enter more strategic leader positions."



Buchner, an Army Medical Department officer with decades of experience, described the visit to Capitol Hill as a program highlight.



"Phenomenal experience today," she said. "I think we were lucky as a class to watch the news transform into a committee hearing. Walking into the Intelligence Committee hearing in real-time and watching our leaders of the various intelligence agencies answer critical questions was amazing. Firsthand experience, firsthand knowledge—not something many people get to achieve."



The group visited Capitol Hill on March 25, 2025, where they witnessed high-level national security discussions firsthand. That same day, participants also visited the Lincoln Memorial, reflecting on the enduring legacy of American leadership and the ideals that shape global democratic values.



The program is equally impactful for international students. German Navy Capt. Tim Fiedler, Head of the Medical Operations Branch at the Medical Services Headquarters in Koblenz, Germany, emphasized the value of multinational collaboration. "The program is a perfect option to link up with your American colleagues and share information and insights on the U.S. military service," Fiedler said. "International students bring a lot to the course that you can use as a benchmark to your services."



For Fiedler and others, observing strategic-level policy discussions was educational and eye-opening. "It was impressive to be in the Senate hearing," he said. “It brought such a lot of new insights and also built a community and a network that you can use the rest of your career."



Another international officer, from Norway, reflected on the course as a rare and invaluable opportunity. "Expectations merged into a phenomenal experience," he said. "Getting acquainted with the U.S. military and civilian system and how you build up from the Constitution to the Senate was a worthy experience."



The Norwegian officer highlighted the benefits for those navigating today's global security landscape. "This course is very beneficial for getting connected with colleagues from different nations and different fields and services. Staying in contact with them and building relations will be crucial when we're solving the obstacles we're up against."



When asked what advice he'd give to future applicants, his response was direct: "Don't even hesitate. If you can join the course, do it with full force. This is a one-time experience, and it's a one-time course."



Buchner echoed that encouragement: "Sign up. You must sign up," she said. "This is an experience you will not get anywhere else."



From cross-cultural collaboration to real-time insights into American policymaking, the MSLP continues to prepare the next generation of global military medical leaders to navigate complexity, lead strategically, and build stronger health security partnerships worldwide.

