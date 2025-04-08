Corps to host virtual public scoping meeting for Tionesta Lake master plan, environmental assessment updates

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a virtual public scoping meeting to review the environmental assessment and proposed changes for the Tionesta Lake master plan. The district is also seeking public input about environmental and recreational topics to consider during the master plan revision process.



WHO: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.



WHAT: The district is hosting a virtual public scoping meeting to collect community input for suggested changes to the Tionesta Lake master plan. The virtual meeting will be held on Webex and consist of a 40-minute presentation and a question-and-answer session.



After the meeting, the audience can submit comments via email or in person at the lake office, to submit a comment via email, comments must be sent to TionestaLakeUSACE@gmail.com with the subject “Tionesta Lake Master Plan Update Comments.” Comment cards are available to submit in person or sent to 477 Spillway Road, Tionesta, PA 16353.



The comment period opens on April 17 and closes on May 17.



WHEN: 6 – 7 p.m., Thursday, April 17.



WHERE: Participants can join the virtual meeting at https://usace1.webex.com/meet/patricia.usher. To join the meeting, participants must enter the link in their browser, select “Call Me,” enter their phone number, and click “Join the Meeting.”



Participants who are unable to join the Webex meeting can join via phone:



USA Toll-Free: 844-800-2712

Access Code: 2762-693-1157



Interested parties can view the draft master plan at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/27596.



The public can view 2025 environmental assessment at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/27594.



WHY: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regulations require periodic reviews of master plans to ensure they meet current public and environmental needs. The master plan guides how government-owned and leased lands around Tionesta Lake are used. Community input is critical to updating the master plan and will affect the management and usage of Tionesta Lake for the next 25 years.





Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 22 navigation locks and dams, 16 multipurpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



Media can contact the Public Affairs office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil or (412)395-7500.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2025 Date Posted: 04.09.2025 11:44 Story ID: 494928 Location: TIONESTA, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps to host virtual public scoping meeting for Tionesta Lake master plan, environmental assessment updates, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.