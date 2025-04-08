I am The 908th: Senior Master Sgt. Erica DeRamus-Smith

Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | For Senior Master Sgt. Erica DeRamus-Smith, service isn’t just a career—it’s a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | For Senior Master Sgt. Erica DeRamus-Smith, service isn’t just a career—it’s a commitment to excellence, balance, and resilience. As the Resource Management Superintendent for the 908th Operations Support Squadron, she plays a vital role in overseeing training and flying pay for Airmen currently supporting the transition to the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter formal training unit. "My husband served for 29 years and worked so hard to make Chief," she said. "After he passed, I decided I wanted to finish what we started together. My goal now is to make Chief and continue being that strong foundation for the Airmen I serve with.” Through career transitions, personal loss, and professional milestones, DeRamus-Smith remains a cornerstone of the 908th, as is evident by her earning the title of Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2024. Her next goal? Achieving the rank of Chief and continuing to inspire those around her. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks) see less | View Image Page

For Senior Master Sgt. Erica DeRamus-Smith, service isn’t just a career—it’s a commitment to excellence, balance, and resilience. As the Resource Management Superintendent for the 908th Operations Support Squadron, she plays a vital role in overseeing training and flying pay for Airmen currently supporting the transition to the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter formal training unit.



Her journey to the U. S. Air Force Reserve wasn’t conventional. She joined at 30 years old, already holding a bachelor's degree from Auburn University and raising her young daughter as a single mother. At the time, the nation was experiencing an economic downturn, and the company she worked for in the physical therapy field was bought out—leaving her uncertain about her future.



"I was looking for stability, something that would provide long-term security for both me and my daughter," she explained. "I had family members in the military, but I wanted to do my own research. I kept hearing about the opportunities in the Reserve, and the more I learned, the more I realized it was exactly what I needed.”



Initially, she hoped to commission as an officer but was guided toward the enlisted side instead. While she was hesitant at first, she quickly found her place in the enlisted ranks and never looked back.



"I found out that enlisted Airmen are truly the backbone of the Air Force, and I loved that," DeRamus-Smith said. "As a mother, being that support system came naturally to me. I embraced the journey, focused on professional development, and kept pushing forward.”



Over the years, she completed her master’s degree in athletic administration, followed by a second master’s in public health. She remained committed to her military career while also growing personally and professionally. At one point, she considered transitioning into the Medical Service Corps as an officer, but after the passing of her husband, Chief Master Sgt. Quadro Smith, she made the decision to stay enlisted and continue his legacy.



"My husband served for 29 years and worked so hard to make Chief," she said. "After he passed, I decided I wanted to finish what we started together. My goal now is to make Chief and continue being that strong foundation for the Airmen I serve with.”



As a traditional reservist, Deramus-Smith has spent more than 15 years balancing military service with personal and professional growth. While not in uniform she is a certified nutritionist and personal trainer, running her own business, while also creating a non-profit organization for mentoring teens and young adults.



"Giving back is important to me. I want to provide guidance and mentorship for them, helping them navigate their journeys just like I’ve navigated mine," she said.



Through career transitions, personal loss, and professional milestones, DeRamus-Smith remains a cornerstone of the 908th, as is evident by her earning the title of Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2024. Her next goal? Achieving the rank of Chief and continuing to inspire those around her.



"I always tell people—find balance, prioritize what matters, and never stop pushing yourself," she said. "The support from my unit and my family has been everything, and that’s what keeps me going."