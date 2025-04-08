Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Washington Engineer Earns Prestigious Construction Management Certification

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Story by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    Construction Management Specialist, Evan Remele of the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington has displayed his professional commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the construction industry. He recently earned the prestigious Certified Construction Manager (CCM) credential from the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA).

    The CCM certification represents the gold standard in construction management, requiring candidates to demonstrate exceptional knowledge through rigorous education requirements, extensive experience, adherence to ethical standards and successful completion of a comprehensive examination that covers all aspects of construction management.

    "We are incredibly proud of Evan's dedication and hard work in achieving this significant milestone," said construction division director of Planning, Design and Construction (PDC), Javier Molinari. "The CCM credential demonstrates Evan's commitment to professional excellence and reinforces NAVFAC Washington's mission to provide our supported commands with projects delivered on time and within budget."

    Reflecting on the achievement, Remele noted, "Preparing for the exam clarified to me that despite the wide variety of types of projects and project delivery methods, there are still overarching principles and best practices that are necessary for successful construction projects. I look forward to applying the knowledge and skills I've gained to continue delivering exceptional results at NAVFAC Washington."

    During his seven-year tenure with NAVFAC Washington, Remele has played an integral role in numerous major mechanical and electrical upgrades and historic renovations at the United States Naval Academy. Most recently he joined the NAVFAC Washington PDC Construction Division where he engages in community management while supporting the Field Offices. His expertise and leadership have been invaluable to the command's success.

    The CCM credential distinguishes construction professionals who have demonstrated superior dedication to their craft and mastery of construction management principles as defined by CMAA.

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
