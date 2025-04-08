Egyptian Navy Assumes Command of CMF’s Red Sea Task Force

MANAMA Bahrain – The Egyptian Navy assumed command of the Combined Maritime Forces’ (CMF) Combined Task Force (CTF) 153 from the Royal Australian Navy at a ceremony held aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, April 9.



Royal Australian Navy Capt. Jorge McKee handed over command to Egyptian Navy Cmde. Mohamed Rasmy at a ceremony presided over by U.S. Navy Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces.



The task force is responsible for maritime security in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.



Under McKee’s leadership the task force, comprised of 44 officers from 13 nations, collaborated closely with other CMF task forces, the Joint Maritime Information Center, and the U.S. Navy’s Task Forces 55 and 59 to enhance maritime security in the Red Sea and Western Gulf of Aden.



McKee, who took command of CTF 153 in October, acknowledged Wikoff for his leadership of CMF and thanked all CMF task forces, as well as the crews of the aircraft and ships that patrolled for CTF 153.



“In CTF 153, our role has been to shine a light on the unseen - to find those who hide in the shadows and who exploit that darkness for just one reason - because they profit from it,” McKee said during his remarks. “We have recently witnessed the consequences of long shadows over the sea. From spikes in shipping costs inflating the price of our daily needs, to the narcotics smuggled across the ocean and into our cities. Uncertainty and insecurity at sea here, reaches right into homes across the world.”



Wikoff lauded McKee for his six month in command of the task force, observing that McKee, “took command of a task force that was already operating at a high level...and today you’re turning over even stronger one. You provided reassurance and presence to mariners at sea, and you facilitated strong partnerships with industry, working so closely and building those relationships.”



In his remarks, Rasmy provided a glimpse into the future of maritime security under his leadership of the task force.



“The importance of the sea is the same for all nations, regardless of the size of Navy they possess,” he said. “The new multi-dimensional features of maritime security requires a new comprehensive and cooperative approach. The culture of information sharing must be advanced within all maritime partners as a cornerstone of integrating our collective efforts with the maritime shipping industry."



Wikoff commended Rasmy and highlighted Egypt’s longstanding commitment to CMF.



“The CMF is fortunate to have the tremendous leadership of Egypt once again to lead one of our very important missions,” said Wikoff. “The Arab Republic of Egypt has shown deep, deep commitment to its work, and we in the combined maritime forces, are very grateful for your continued leadership.”



Established on April 17, 2022, CTF 153 is one of five task forces under CMF. Its mission is to deter and impede illicit non-state actors in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab and Gulf of Aden.



CTF 153’s area of responsibility includes some of the world’s most important shipping lanes, connecting the Mediterranean Sea with the Indian Ocean and the greater Middle East region.



Combined Maritime Forces, a 46-nation naval partnership headquartered in Bahrain, is the world’s largest multinational naval partnership. It is committed to upholding the rules-based international order at sea, promoting security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, including crucial shipping lanes.

