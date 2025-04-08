Small boots, big impact: Saluting military kids

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Military children from across the installation wore purple for Purple Up! Day, April 9, 2025, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Members of the community gathered outside Ramstein Elementary School to high-five students as they arrived, showing their support and appreciation for the strength and resilience of military-connected youth.



Month of the Military Child was established in 1986 by then-Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger to recognize and honor the unique contributions and sacrifices made by children in military families. Observed each April, this month serves as a reminder of the strength, resilience and adaptability displayed by military-connected youth as they navigate the challenges of frequent relocations, parental deployments, and the demands of military life.



One way we show our appreciation is by participating in Purple Up! Day, where individuals across the Department of Defense and the nation wear purple as a visible sign of support for military children. The color purple symbolizes the combined colors of all military branches, reflecting the joint nature of our Armed Forces and the unity of our military families.



The Month of the Military Child recognizes the vital role these young individuals play in the readiness and well-being of service members, showing their support and sacrifices and emphasizing the importance of providing them with gratitude and ongoing support.

