KDCA Commissioner visits 51st MDG

U.S. Air Force Maj. Romi Abouzedan, 51st Medical Group in-place patient decontamination team chief, left, briefs Dr. Young Mee Jee, Korea Disease Control Agency commissioner, about the 51st MDG's patient decontamination capabilities at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 3, 2025. This was the first time that representatives of the KDCA had visited a U.S. Air Force medical treatment facility. The visit fostered mutual understanding of roles and responsibilities, with the aim of furthering working relationships.

From the start of the Korean War to the present day, the shared goals of both the U.S. and the Republic of Korea have only been achievable through extensive cooperation.



This statement holds true for U.S. operations at Osan Air Base and can be applied to aspects ranging from aerial coordination, supply acquisition and providing healthcare to members of Team Osan’s community.



To this end, the Commissioner of the Korea Disease Control Agency, Dr. Young Mee Jee, visited the 51st Medical Group at Osan Air Base, April 3, 2025.



“The commissioner was given a mission brief of 51st MDG capabilities and toured the facility,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Mocha Robinson, 51st MDG commander. “Additionally, they got to see differences between the 51st MDG operations, and our U.S. Army counterpart at Camp Humphreys.”



The purpose of the trip was for the KDCA and 51st MDG executive leadership teams to establish a relationship, said Robinson. Additionally, the visit allowed the KDCA to develop an understanding of the 51st MDG’s mission in both peace and contingency operations.



“They learned our capabilities in terms of disease surveillance and prevention, health risk communication, detection and analysis of chemical, biological and radiological contaminants, and CBRN countermeasures and decontamination process from exposure,” said Robinson. “We learned about their desire to invest in clinical research to ensure rapid and timely response to potential public health threats while safeguarding national and global health.”



This mutual understanding is crucial for the joint work between the two agencies.



“Our Public Health team has close connection with the local Songtan Public Health Center as well as Pyeongtaek Public Health,” said Robinson. “We have quarterly meetings to share data and build relationships, which played an important role during the pandemic response.”



This visit, along with similar events, strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance by promoting communication and exchanging knowledge to better prepare for unforeseen Public Health and CBRN emergencies, said Robinson.