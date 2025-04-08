LAMAT 25 Launches in Guyana

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – U.S. military medical professionals and their Guyanese counterparts launched the final iteration of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2025 mission during an opening ceremony in Guyana on March 31, 2025, reaffirming a commitment to collaborative partnerships and bolstering medical readiness.

A multidisciplinary team of U.S. Air Force active duty and Reserve Airmen, along with U.S. Army soldiers, will work alongside Guyanese healthcare providers in hospitals and clinics across the country through April 11. The team will deliver essential medical care and improve quality of life within local communities while refining their skills in a deployed environment.

“Our goal is to make friendships, partnerships, and knowledge exchanges that last far beyond these two weeks,” said Col. James Bershinsky, 433rd Medical Group and LAMAT commander.

This unique opportunity for skill development in resource-constrained environments will have a lasting impact on the ability of U.S. active duty and reserve Airmen to provide superior medical care in all operational settings.

The two-week mission will offer services at the Port Mourant Hospital, the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital, the West Demerara Regional Hospital, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, and the Cheddi Jagan Dental School, designed to strengthen partnerships, enhance the proficiency of medical professionals, and improve interoperability between participating nations.

Col. Brian Gavitt, Air Forces Southern Command Surgeon, underscored the importance of these partnerships.

“During our last mission in 2023, our teams have the privilege of working together treating patients across multiple disciplines and learning from each other in the process,” said Gavitt. “This year's medical mission leverages the skills of nearly 60 medical professionals, working hand in hand with our colleagues from Guyana, to provide primary care, surgical care, dental care, critical care, and equipment repair.”

highlighted the long-standing and fruitful partnership between the United States and Guyana, noting that this collaboration has significantly strengthened Guyana's healthcare capacity. He specifically mentioned advancements in vascular surgery, dentistry, ophthalmology, and general surgery, enabling Guyanese healthcare professionals to learn new techniques and enhance their skills.

Building on this established foundation, the 2025 mission will further solidify the U.S.-Guyana partnership.

“SOUTHCOM conducts these incredible medical engagements throughout South America and the Caribbean to build strong partnerships, provide additional capacity and support to our close partners, medical facilities, and improve our collective ability to meet complex global health challenges," said Adrienne Galanek, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy.

