Allied Commitment: German military medical leaders visit NMFP to deepen cooperation

Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) hosted a delegation from the German military health care system April 7-8, strengthening international medical collaboration.



German Army Maj. Gen. Hans-Ulrich Holtherm, commandant of the Bundeswehr Medical Academy, and German Army Col. Mohamed Nasri, German Health Foreign Liaison Officer, visited NMFP to explore ways to deepen cooperation between the two nations’ military medical services. The visit focused on shared challenges and opportunities in advancing military medicine.



Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of NMFP, provided the delegation with an overview of the command structure and mission, highlighting NMFP’s broad operational scope across the Indo-Pacific region. He emphasized the command’s focus on innovation, readiness and partnership, particularly the advancement of Expeditionary Medical Systems (EXMEDs) designed for rapid deployment.



“Strengthening partnerships in shared mission areas is essential to increasing our collective readiness and capabilities,” Valdes said. “By working together to advance operational medicine, research and training, we ensure our forces are prepared to respond effectively in any environment.”



The German contingent also visited three NMFP commands: NEMWDC related to training, the Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) for research, and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command/Naval Medical Center San Diego, a premier military treatment facility focused on preparing to deploy in support of operational forces, delivering quality health services, and shaping the future of military medicine through education, training and research. They also met with a representative from the Uniformed Services University to complete their visit in San Diego.



A key area of discussion centered on research conducted by the Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), which plays a pivotal role in advancing combat casualty care, infectious disease prevention and global health security.



“More than 95% of the research is directly related to the warfighter,” said Mark Boman, chief of staff for NMFP, emphasizing the alignment between science and mission readiness. Boman explained that NMRC recently was approved to realign as an echelon 3 command, underscoring the critical role of research and development.



NMRC’s reach extends through its subordinate commands — the Naval Medical Research Units (NAMRUs), each with a distinct research portfolio. NAMRUs overseas also support U.S. military combatant commands (COCOMs) globally, enabling force health protection and regional collaboration.



The delegation had the opportunity to observe warfighter-focused research at the NHRC, a leading institution in modeling and studying human performance in military contexts.



Valdes also introduced the newly established Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), which provides advanced training and certification of EXMED platforms. NEMWDC uses scenarios adapted from real-world operational environments focused on battle injury patient casualties, incorporating Role 1, Role 2 and Role 3 elements to enhance realism of training.



Holtherm agreed about the importance of adapting training to reflect realistic scenarios learned from current conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine.



“We have intensified training with Ukrainian medics, and we learn as much from them as they do from us,” Holtherm said. “They provide firsthand insight into the realities of war against Russia.”



He identified prolonged field care as a significant challenge. Valdes concurred, adding that more effort is needed in that area, as well as in shipboard casualty training.



Throughout the visit, the German delegation expressed interest in how NMFP integrates research, training and operational capability into a unified medical strategy.



“We recognize the scale of the U.S. military medical mission and responsibility,” Holtherm said emphasizing the value of strong allied partnership.



The visit reaffirmed both nations’ shared commitment to building a more resilient, interoperable and agile medical force. With common goals in enhancing operational medicine, expanding research collaboration and strengthening partnerships, Navy Medicine and the German military health care system are positioned to deepen their relationship and remain ready to meet future health care challenges.



NMFP provides oversight for 10 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC), on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man, and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness. Additionally, NMFP manages the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), which plays a critical role in preparing medical teams for expeditionary and operational environments.