Welcome Home: Beale Airmen Return from Leading Expeditionary Operations

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, are greeted by family members and Beale personnel as they return from a six-month deployment at Beale Air Force Base, California, April 7, 2025. Team Beale served in critical command, control and administrative roles in support of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing as part of the new 24-month cycle of the Air Force Force Generation model.

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.— Family, friends and teammates gathered on the tarmac at Beale Air Force Base to welcome their loved ones after months deployed. 9th Reconnaissance Wing (9 RW) Airmen supported the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing (378 AEW) for six months, providing critical command and control, operational, and administrative capabilities. They returned to Beale AFB following the successful completion of their deployment.



The deployment follows the 24-month cycle of the Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) model which commits units at the wing-level allowing faster spin-up of the complex, modern systems required on today’s battlefield. By deploying a team, that team can more effectively work together down-range.



Chief Creek, Command Chief Sergent at Beale Air Force Base and of the 378th for the last six months said one of the advantages is, “being able to go out and have command elements together.”

Still, the ability of Airmen from disparate bases to effectively fill mission requirements down range was highlighted. “We saw airmen come together from across well over 40 bases to perform record levels of combat ops over there,” said Col. Charles Hansen, 9th Mission Support Group Commander (9th MSG).



After months away from home, this large chunk from team Beale returned today, completing the ‘deployment’ phase of AFFORGEN and entering the ‘reset’ phase of recovery and training.

“When they left, it was definitely something where we had to put a lot of processes in place and brainstorm how to fill the gap will all these people gone,” said 1st Lt. Zachary Sims, officer in charge of requirements and optimization within the operations section of the 9th Civil Engineer Squadron at Beale.



Some of those processes included carrying more weight and branching out into roles: “I enjoyed more responsibilities pushed down to me, but grateful they will be back with us,” said Sims.



Along with loved ones on the flightline, returning Airmen were greeted with refreshments provided by the Beale Military Liaison Council along with resource information at the Military and Family Readiness Center.

The following day, deployers returned to the Community Activity Center for in-processing and to start the reconstitution phase of the deployment cycle. This included briefing, medical and financial breakouts, and collecting luggage from the deployment during the “bag-drag.”



Chief Sgt. DeCarlos Harrison, senior enlisted leader, 9th MSG, said that ,“reintegration is about the support here on base, and it helps get back to normalcy.” Harrison continued, “the support we are getting here is reinvigorating.”



Echoing Harrison’s feelings of support, Col. Hansen said, “The return was no doubt a very unique experience. After 20-plus years of deployments, it is a great point of pride in how the 9th Reconnaissance Wing and team greeted chock one”



With their return, the Airmen of Team Beale rejoin their units, ready to continue supporting the mission and contributing to the Air Force's operational capabilities.