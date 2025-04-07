Hughes retires as senior civilian from premier US Department of Defense CBRNE command

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The senior civilian for the U.S. military’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation retired after 40 years of combined civil service and uniformed service, April 3.



Charles Hughes, the senior civilian and the deputy to the commanding general of the 20th CBRNE Command, was recognized during his retirement ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



In addition to serving as the senior civilian, Hughes served as the chief of staff for the 20th CBRNE Command from June 2023 to June 2024.



Brig. Gen. W Bochat, the commanding general of the 20th CBRNE Command, hosted the widely attended ceremony at the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters. Bochat recognized Hughes for his enduring contribution to the command and the Soldiers and Army civilians who serve in it.



“You are a warrior,” said Bochat. “I thank you for everything you have done here.”



Hughes, a retired senior noncommissioned officer and Army civilian, became the senior civilian at the 20th CBRNE Command on Nov 1, 2022.



Hughes retired from the U.S. Army as a master sergeant while serving at the St. Louis, Missouri, Recruiting Battalion. During his 24 years of uniformed Army service, Hughes was stationed across the nation in a wide variety of Army recruiting and leadership assignments.



Originally from Hickory, Mississippi, Hughes served as the deputy operations officer for the multifunctional and deployable 20th CBRNE Command before becoming the senior civilian. Hughes served in the Operations Directorate at the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters since 2010. He began his Army civilian career as a GS-09 at 20th CBRNE Command in 2006 before climbing the ranks all the way to GS-15.



Hughes earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, and graduated from the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro, North Carolina. Hughes also graduated from the Civilian Education System’s Advanced Course, the Marketing Information Course and the U.S. Navy’s Staff Officer Planning Course.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Global Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



As the senior civilian and deputy to the commanding general, Hughes formulated strategic plans, policies and programs in support of CBRNE operations, readiness and force structure, as well as technical and civilian workforce acquisition, development, employment and recruitment. He also revitalized civilian professional development training.



Hughes thanked everyone in the command for supporting the Soldiers and Army civilians who conduct lifesaving and mission-enabling operations around the world.



“It’s not about me. You are what make this command great,” said Hughes, who will retire in Alabama.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2025 Date Posted: 04.08.2025 15:37 Story ID: 494872 Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US Hometown: HICKORY, MISSISSIPPI, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hughes retires as senior civilian from premier US Department of Defense CBRNE command, by Walter Ham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.