New Intelligent Mail Lockers Debut at Norfolk Barracks

Naval Station Norfolk, in partnership with NAVSUP FLC Norfolk officially cut the ribbon April 2 for the brand new Intelligent Mail Lockers that have been installed in Willis Manor Unaccompanied Housing Building X-2 aboard Naval Station Norfolk.



"Installing Intelligent Mail Lockers in Navy Unaccompanied Housing Locations is an amazing capability and NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Norfolk is accelerating this innovative technology across the entire Mid-Atlantic and National District of Washing areas of responsibility,” said NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Commanding Officer Capt. Kelly House.



Among the honored guests at the ribbon cutting were NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Executive Officer Capt. Mordocai Kiflu and Naval Station Norfolk Commanding Officer Capt. Matt Schlarmann. Also on hand for the ribbon cutting were Sailors and civilians from RNMC Norfolk and the Willis Manor staff.



“These new Intelligent Mail Lockers are more than just a convenience — they represent a continued investment in creating a more modern, efficient and secure living environment for our unaccompanied personnel,” said Schlarmann. “With these lockers, we’re removing the stress and uncertainty from mail pickup: no more waiting in long lines, no more lost deliveries and 24/7 access that fits with the unpredictable schedules our Sailors often keep.”



This is the first of five locations within Hampton Roads where IMLs will be implemented to support the quality of life for up to 900 Single Sailors residing at Willis Manor. This method of delivery provides a “no fee” service and offers discretionary delivery that many have never enjoyed before. In the past if a Sailor desired to have a private delivery service, whether via USPS, UPS, or other third party options they had to pay a fee. Otherwise, their personal mail was delivered to their command address by way of mail orderly.



“Providing our Sailors with greater convenience and privacy is a top priority, and the installation of the Intelligent Mail Lockers at Willis Manor is a major step forward in enhancing their quality of life,” said Naval Station Norfolk Unaccompanied Housing Director Hilary Gordon. “This service offers our residents a free, secure and efficient way to manage their personal deliveries - something many have never had access to before on Naval Station Norfolk. I am thrilled to see this initiative roll out at Willis Manor and look forward to the successful rollout to more locations across Hampton Roads to support our Sailors’ needs.”



Future planned locations within Hampton Roads that will have IML services are Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Naval Hospital Portsmouth, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek. Naval Air Station Oceana is planned for future rollout. These additional Intelligent Mail Lockers will support the nearly 3,000 single Sailors residing at these locations.

