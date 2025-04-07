2nd MAW leaders build the team at the April 2025 Senior Leaders Conference

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Akeel Austin | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William H. Swan, center, from Wisconsin, commanding...... read more read more Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Akeel Austin | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William H. Swan, center, from Wisconsin, commanding general, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a photo with senior leaders and staff from across 2nd MAW during the April 2025 Senior Leaders Conference at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 1, 2025. The April 2025 SLC brought together 2nd MAW O-6 and O-5 commanders, station commanders, their senior enlisted leaders, and 2nd MAW staff to enhance their understanding of key topics impacting 2nd MAW and improve mission effectiveness at each level of command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Akeel Austin) see less | View Image Page

Last week, leaders from 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), Marine Corps Installations East, and II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) came together for three days aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina to participate in 2nd MAW’s April 2025 Senior Leaders Conference (SLC). The conference enabled 2nd MAW’s O-6 and O-5 commanders, air station commanders who support 2nd MAW units, their senior enlisted leaders, and 2nd MAW staff, to enhance their understanding of key topics impacting 2nd MAW and improve mission effectiveness and warfighting capability at each level of command.



“When 2nd MAW gets the call to go forward and respond to crisis on behalf of our nation, it’s the team in this room – this team of teams – that will make it happen” said Maj. Gen. William H. Swan, commanding general, 2nd MAW. “Dedicating this time for us to come together, talk in an open forum, and get to know each other better is important to making sure we’re ready to fight and win as that team”.



The conference’s open-forum style allowed participants to receive guidance from senior leaders, gain awareness of lines of effort occurring at the MAW, MEF and service levels, share methods for attaining and maintaining individual and unit readiness, and, ultimately, to enhance camaraderie and interoperability between 2nd MAW’s key leaders and subordinate units.



The conference’s highlights included remarks from Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth Jr, commanding general, II MEF, and Swan. Topics discussed throughout the week included an overview of Distributed Aviation Operations, a forward look at upcoming exercises and operations across the Wing, an in-depth look at 2nd MAW’s recently released mentorship order, and a discussion on lessons learned by 2nd MAW units during the Marine Corps’ most recent Service Level Training Exercises. Attendees were provided with briefs on aviation maintenance inspection trends and best practices, as well exposure to Wing-level budgetary planning and financial topics. Participants engaged in social and teambuilding events throughout the conference’s three days.



As the Marine Corps’ service-retained aviation combat element, 2nd MAW stands ready to support planned and emerging requirements and provide warfighting capability, flexibility and response options not only for II MEF, but for the Marine Corps and joint force. This most recent SLC is just one way that 2nd MAW stays ready to operate as a team of teams, responsive to meet emerging threats across the globe, and relentless in its pursuit of mission excellence.