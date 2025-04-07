Fort McCoy teen named 2025 Wisconsin Military Youth of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Devez DiOssi, a Fort McCoy family member who is part of the Fort McCoy Youth Center,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Devez DiOssi, a Fort McCoy family member who is part of the Fort McCoy Youth Center, was named the 2025 Wisconsin Military Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle, Boys & Girls Clubs of America officials said. (Contributed photo) see less | View Image Page

Devez DiOssi, a Fort McCoy family member who is part of the Fort McCoy Youth Center, was named the 2025 Wisconsin Military Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of America.



The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle, Boys & Girls Clubs of America officials said.



Now in its 75th year, the program honors the nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures. As the Wisconsin Military Youth of the Year, Devez will serve as an ambassador for all teens in the state, will receive a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and went on to contend for the regional Youth of the Year and ultimately the national title.



DiOssi has overcome numerous challenges during his time at the Fort McCoy School Age and Youth Center. As a military child, frequent moves have built resilience and adaptability in him, significantly contributing to his personal growth.



He has developed strong social skills, independence, and empathy through these transitions. DiOssi said, “The Fort McCoy Youth Center has enabled me to grow as a leader in my community, allowed me to build relationships through the Keystone Club, and made me feel accepted for who I am.”



His experiences have prepared him for future challenges and opportunities to positively impact his community. DiOssi has been a member of the Fort McCoy Youth Center for one year. His move from California to Wisconsin, prompted by his mother's orders, marked another significant transition in his life.



Through activities focused on academic success, career exploration, community service, and teen outreach, DiOssi has further developed his resilience, adaptability, and leadership skills. His involvement in the Fort McCoy Youth Center has been instrumental in his personal growth and understanding of others.



DiOssi proudly represents the Fort McCoy Youth Center as their Military Youth of the Year. Over the past two and a half years, the teen centers he has been part of have significantly impacted his life.



Moving to Wisconsin was challenging, but the Fort McCoy Youth Center's supportive environment helped him build new connections and further develop his leadership qualities. Memorable activities and volunteer events have shaped DiOssi into a resilient, empathetic, and adaptable individual.



He is honored to participate in the MYOY competition again and is grateful for the experiences and opportunities provided by the Fort McCoy Youth Center. He is on track to graduate in 2026 from Sparta High School and plans to attend the University of Oklahoma to pursue a career as a U.S. Army Reserve officer.



“We are incredibly proud of Devez and all the Youth of the Year nominees,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Being named Youth of the Year is a lifelong honor. As the Wisconsin Military Youth of the Year, Devez will serve as a spokesperson for kids and teens across the state who face the many unique challenges associated with military life.”



Founded in 1947 as Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier youth recognition program, Youth of the Year recognizes outstanding contributions to a member’s family, school, community, and Boys & Girls Club.



This June, Devez will compete for the title of Midwest Region Military Youth of the Year and an additional $20,000 college scholarship. A region’s military Youth of the Year will advance to the National Military Youth of the Year event for an additional $20,000 scholarship. The National Military Youth of the Year will then advance to the final stage of the journey, National Youth of the Year, which presents the opportunity to receive an additional scholarship of $50,000 and a brand-new vehicle.



For more information about the Youth of the Year program, visit www.youthoftheyear.org.



(Article prepared by Boys & Girls Clubs of America.)