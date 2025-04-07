Filling in the gap: Joint Base Charleston Military and Family Readiness Center

Members of Team Charleston can often find the help, resources and care they need at the 628th Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness Center.



Service members and families who enter with questions and concerns will find a dedicated M&FRC staff member ready to give them the tools they need to address their personal situations.



“The mindset of the team is that we have the privilege of assisting service members and their families,” said Sel Stephens, 628th M&FRC chief at Joint Base Charleston-Weapons Station. “Our career field is a calling to serve our past, present and future heroes.”



Offering 13 major programs to include retiree services, crisis support, relocation services, voting assistance and employment services, the M&FRC enhances family readiness, resilience, and quality of life. The M&FRC provides direct unit leadership support by filling in the gap of identified needs and conducting unit workshops.



One of the services they provide is financial counseling, where M&FRC helps service members build a budget and create plans to eliminate debt.



“In a one year time span, I worked with more than 285 clients with a total debt of $12.5 million,” said Beth Fowler, 628th FSS supervisor and community readiness coordinator. “By developing action plans to pay off debt in a shorter time span, those same clients will save $4.2 million in interest fees.”



Service members can expect to be welcomed into a warm environment and work with team members who are people-focused.



According to Fowler, a member will leave feeling empowered and better set-up for success to address their career, social, financial, health and community engagement goals.



Whether you’re active duty, civilian personnel, a guard or reserve member, or military retiree, the goal of the M&FRC is to help you succeed.



“M&FRC provides the right services at the right time, in the right location, and in the right medium,” said Sandra Liotti, 628th M&FRC chief at Joint Base Charleston-Air Base. “We’re your home away from home, please stop in and get to know us!”



To reach the M&FRC call 843-963-8883 or visit jbcmfr.com

