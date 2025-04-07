SCANG Levels Up Fitness Program With One-on-One Training Sessions

Photo By Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel | Terrence Oglesby, 169th Force Support Squadron fitness trainer for the 169th Fighter...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel | Terrence Oglesby, 169th Force Support Squadron fitness trainer for the 169th Fighter Wing, poses for a photo in the gym at McEntire National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 19, 2025. The South Carolina Air National Guard hired Oglesby as a civilian contractor to educate, motivate, and develop custom workout programs that ensure Airmen excel in the Air Force fitness standards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel) see less | View Image Page

Maintaining peak physical fitness for Airmen isn't just about passing the annual physical training test. It's about building the strength and resiliency needed to meet the demands of their duties — whether enduring long hours, carrying heavy gear, or deploying to austere locations. Airmen can now elevate their exercise routines with one-on-one sessions with the base's fitness trainer.



Terrence Oglesby, a retired U.S. Air Force combat veteran with four tours in Iraq and a Bronze Star, was hired in October 2024. Following 22 years of service, Oglesby pursued his passion and became a certified trainer.



Seeing the civilian job opening on base, Oglesby eagerly applied, wanting to share his fitness and nutrition knowledge with South Carolina Air National Guard personnel.



"I want to shake things up," Oglesby said. "I'm not going to stand around and watch them do sit-ups, push-ups, and run on the treadmill. I have personalized workout routines because everyone is different."



Oglesby said his services cater to any fitness need, from offering a few pointers to guiding Airmen through his recommended six- to eight-week program.



"Come in and let me put you through a couple of workouts and a mock PT test," Oglesby said. "Let's gauge where you are and set some goals."



Senior Airman Leonard Howell, an aircraft electrical and environmental systems specialist with the 169th Maintenance Squadron, has been training with Oglesby for the past few months.



"I needed help with the cardio portion of my PT test, and I knew Terrence could help," Howell said. "I need someone to motivate me because I don't push myself hard enough."



Oglesby said his goal for Howell and other Airmen is to not only pass the PT test but to "crush it!"



Oglesby is available Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. To schedule a training appointment, call (803) 647-8712.