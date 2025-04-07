92 OSS Current Ops: Scheduling Lethality, Strategic Deterrence and Combat Readiness

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – The 92nd Operations Support Squadron current operations office, also known as wing scheduling, is responsible for creating and managing the 92nd Air Refueling Wing’s flying operations schedule. This vital role ensures KC-135 Stratotanker aircrews maintain training proficiency, fulfill real-world mission taskings and are ready to support Air Mobility Command's mission of providing Rapid Global Mobility at a moment's notice.



After scheduling wing training missions and receiving taskings from AMC, the current ops team works as a liaison between flying, maintenance and other squadrons at Fairchild Air Force Base to ensure these missions are completed. This team contains civilian personnel, aircrew, and aviation resource management Airmen with over 35 years of combined experience. They manage various competing priorities and are ultimately responsible for scheduling the wing’s $4.5 billion worth of aircraft to AMC taskings and training missions.



“Our team works with the directors of operations in each flying squadron to assess the crew force numbers that are available to fly in a given month,” said Capt. Austin Haney, 92nd OSS chief of current operations.

The current operations office is comprised of short-range scheduling, and long-range scheduling, which includes taskings that extend between a three-week timeframe and beyond. Both scheduling teams handle varying degrees of planning, like coordinating receivers and training mission profiles up to one month in advance, and the potential last-minute schedule changes that occur sometimes even during the week of mission execution.



While most major flying events can be planned for in advance, occasionally the office must respond to short-notice dynamic taskings. During times when active-duty members are called upon to deploy or support other missions, the civilians fill the crucial role and work directly with wing and group-level leadership to ensure Fairchild’s mission carries on seamlessly.



“Team Fairchild and our aircrews wouldn’t be able to provide lethality and strategic deterrence without the hard work and dedication that our current operations team puts in every day,” said Haney.

