Naval War College Accreditation Continued

Newport, R.I. - The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) has been accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (formerly the Commission on Institutions of Higher Education of the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, Inc.) as of March 7, 2025.



The accreditation continuation follows a 2024 comprehensive evaluation which determined that NWC is in compliance with all standards for accreditation.



NWC was initially accredited by the Commission in 1989 and will be due for review again in the Fall of 2034.



Accreditation of an institution of higher education by the Commission indicates that it meets or exceeds criteria for the assessment of institutional quality periodically applied through a peer review process. An accredited college or university is one which has available the necessary resources to achieve its stated purposes through appropriate educational programs, is substantially doing so, and gives reasonable evidence that it will continue to do so in the foreseeable future.



Institutional integrity is also addressed through accreditation. Accreditation by the Commission is not partial but applies to the institution as a whole. As such, it is not a guarantee of every course or program offered, or the competence of individual graduates. Rather, it provides reasonable assurance about the quality of opportunities available to students who attend the institution. Inquiries regarding the accreditation status by the Commission should be directed to the administrative staff of the institution.



Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power in order to preserve the peace, respond in crisis and win decisively in war.



