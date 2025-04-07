Crows earn selection to Officer Training School

Photo By Senior Airman Anna Smith | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carlos Figueroa, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing IT support...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Anna Smith | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carlos Figueroa, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing IT support section chief, left, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Lentz, 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron Combat Shield avionics electronic warfare craftsman, right, stand side-by-side for a photo at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, March 26, 2025. Figueroa and Lentz were both selected for the U.S. Air Force Officer Training School from the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith) see less | View Image Page

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Two Airmen from the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing were recently selected for U.S. Air Force Officer Training School (OTS), allowing them the opportunity to serve in a different capacity as commissioned officers.



The two members are U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carlos Figueroa, 350th SWW IT Support section chief and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Lentz, 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron Combat Shield avionics electronic warfare craftsman.



“It still doesn’t feel real,” stated Lentz, as he recalls his feelings receiving the news. “My current leadership and family have been my biggest motivators to apply to OTS.”



Lentz joined the Air Force in 2016 in hopes of furthering his education and finishing his degree. Upon completion of OTS, he will go on to commission as an Airfield Operations officer.



Figueroa also stated his key motivators to apply for OTS were his leadership and family.



“Leaders that looked out for enlisted members were a big push for me to apply,” said Figueroa. “Those leaders inspired me to do more and showed me the type of leader I want to be.”



Recently, his oldest son decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and join the Air Force. He will be attending Basic Military Training in April, and Figueroa is excited to serve alongside him.



"He is carving his own path now," said Figueroa. "I'm proud of him and can't wait to see how our paths cross in the future."



Figueroa will serve as a Cyberspace Operations officer upon commissioning.



Both members expressed excitement and anticipation as they wait to receive their dates for OTS and prepare to serve as U.S. Air Force officers.