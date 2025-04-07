Peterson & Schriever SFB Chaplain Corp receive two Liberty Tree plaques in honor of religious freedom

The Peterson & Schriever Chaplain Corp received two plaques made from reclaimed Liberty Tree wood, donated by the Providence Forum at Schriever Space Force Base and Peterson Space Force Base, April 4th, 2025, in celebration of religious freedom and liberty.



“This offered wood is from a 600-year-old Tulip Poplar and was one of the historic Liberty Trees under which the Sons of Liberty of Annapolis, Maryland read the Declaration of Independence in 1776. When the magnificent historic tree fell in 1999 to the winds of Hurricane Floyd, it was the last living, Liberty Tree. Liberty Trees were gathering points for patriots at the fledgling colonies as they discussed forming a new nation that allowed religious freedoms. It was under these majestic trees where colonists laid the foundation of spiritual freedoms Americans now enjoy,” said Dr. Peter A. Lillback, founder and president of The Providence Forum.



During the presentation of the plaques, Lillback spoke about the history of the liberty trees and how they were important symbols of freedom and independence during the revolutionary war. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Douglas Hess, Space Base Delta 1 chaplain, received the ancient wood from Lillback and had two of his friends Daniel Klute and Jennifer Schaefer turn it into the finished plaques.

