Mid-Willamette Valley Soldiers Reflect on How Employer Support at Home Strengthens Their Service and Sacrifice

Captain Jace D. Cook, a Linn County, Oregon, Deputy District Attorney from Grants Pass, is deployed to Kosovo with the Oregon National Guard. A Lewis and Clark Law School graduate, he serves as a JAG officer – specifically as the Trial Counsel and an Ethics Counselor.



As Trial Counsel, he helps maintain Soldier discipline to meet military standards. He also turns complex laws – like the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) and Military Rules of Evidence (MRE) – into guidance, readying him for courts-martial if needed, while protecting the mission’s integrity abroad.



Before his deployment, Cook’s colleagues at the District Attorney’s Office threw a special celebration for him on Flag Day. The ceremony wasn’t just about the event—it was a heartfelt show of pride and support for his service, reminding Cook that his community was behind him as he prepared for his mission.



Cook acknowledges that the support from his family and coworkers has played a crucial role in his deployment.



“The understanding and support I receive allows me to focus fully on my duties in Kosovo. It’s uplifting to know they’re proud and behind me—their strength fuels mine,” Cook said.



For Cook, serving in the military is not just about his work while in uniform—it’s also about the people who make it possible: families, friends, and employers.



“Without their support, the mission would be far harder to complete,” he added.



Col. Pete Helzer, commander of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and current commander of the NATO-led Kosovo Force Regional Command East, also known as KFOR RC-E said employers are a part of the Oregon National Guard family.



“Employers play a vital role in supporting our National Guard members and their families,” Helzer said. “They are a part of the military family that bridges the gap between duty and home life. Their support helps ensure the well being of our Guard members and their families”



Sgt. 1st Class Lonnie Dornhecker, from Junction City, Oregon, is also deployed to Kosovo with the Oregon National Guard supporting KFOR Regional Command East. As the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) of the Tactical Effects Cell, Dornhecker helps ensure Information Related Capabilities effectively contribute to the mission.



Having previously served in Afghanistan, Dornhecker, who lives in Lane County and works in Benton County, said he has always received strong support from his employer, Buffalo Wild Wings in Corvallis. Dornhecker said his employer has been in constant contact with him during his deployment to see how things are going and wish him well.



“That support makes me feel good because it shows they obviously care,” Dornhecker said.



Dornhecker and Cook share a common appreciation for the support they receive from those back home. Both know their service wouldn’t be possible without the understanding and backing of their families, employers, and communities.



The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) plays an important role in helping employers recognize the importance of supporting employees who serve in the military, and both Dornhecker and Cook emphasize how critical it is to know their jobs are safe and that they have that support from home.



ESGR is a U.S. Department of Defense program that promotes cooperation and understanding between civilian employers and their employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. It provides resources for both employers and service members about employment-related issues. Programs like the “Statement of Support” encourage employers to back Guard and Reserve members. ESGR also allows employees to nominate their employers for awards, including the Patriot Award that recognizes employers for their support.



Dornhecker said he plans to nominate his employer for a Patriot Award.



“I appreciate my employer because I know how important employers are to the National Guard,” Dornhecker said. “I plan to nominate them for a Patriot Award because they’re supportive and making sacrifices, too, and I appreciate that a lot.”



Cook presented his employer with awards prior to the deployment.



“I nominated my boss, Linn County DA Doug Marteeny, and supervisor Richard Wijers, for ESGR Patriot Awards because their exceptional support made my KFOR deployment seamless,” Cook said. “Oregon ESGR representatives presented the awards in a thoughtful ceremony, recognizing their efforts to keep my Deputy District Attorney role secure. That affirmation steadies my focus here, reinforcing my resolve to advise commanders with precision.”



Even while deployed, both Dornhecker and Cook carry the support of their families, coworkers, and communities, and employers with them. They know they aren’t alone. Their service is not just about what they do in Kosovo—it’s also about the people at home who are there for them every step of the way. That support gives them the strength to keep going each day and reminds them that their mission is part of something bigger—something they share with those who help them accomplish their work while deployed.

