    134th ARW enhances readiness with Nuclear Operational Readiness and Combat Readiness exercises

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Dearstone 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- The 134th Air Refueling Wing completed a four-day Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise (NORE) and Combat Readiness Exercise (CRE) from April 5 – 8, reinforcing the Wing’s commitment to maintaining the highest level of operational readiness.

    The training focused on a variety of mission scenarios, ranging from combat operations to nuclear deterrence, and emphasized the critical role of aerial refueling in supporting both traditional and unconventional operations.
    Lieutenant Col. Willis Parker,134th ARW Inspector General, said the exercises provided an invaluable opportunity to test and refine the skills of the Airmen.

    “These exercises are critical in ensuring we are ready for any mission,” said Parker. “Whether we are providing air refueling for fighter jets over a combat zone or ensuring rapid response to nuclear threats, these exercises teach us how to execute with precision and flexibility.”

    Senior Airman Rosa Ortiz, logistics planner with the 134th Logistics Readiness Squadron, said these exercises gave her the opportunity to enhance her training.

    “By doing these exercises I was able to enhance my training in the use of Logistics Module (LOGMOD) which is crucial in executing the mission,” said Ortiz. “As being part of the Deployment Control Center, it is a necessity to have clear communication to avoid breaking time and impacting the departure time. It is clear the 134th Air Refueling Wing has great leaders who thoroughly train their Airmen to create successful future leaders.”

    Throughout the exercises, Airmen from various units within the Wing played critical roles. Their collaborative efforts ensured they can respond rapidly and effectively to any contingency.

    “We all have our roles, but the reality is that every role is interconnected,” said Parker. “The mission cannot succeed unless we all do our part. Whether we’re in the air, on the ground, or supporting the effort behind the scenes, our collective ability to work together is what ensures the Wing’s readiness.”

    Although these exercises bring the different units together as a team, it also provides the opportunity to develop multi-capable Airmen.

    “The multi-capable Airman concept is alive and well,” said Parker. “These exercises are designed to not only enhance specialized skills, but also cross-train Airmen in multiple roles ensuring they can step into various positions when needed. This flexibility is essential for maintaining mission success during high-stress operations and unpredictable situations.”

    As the exercises came to a close, the 134th ARW’s participation in the NORE and CRE proved the Airmen’s commitment to readiness and excellence. The vital lessons learned from these trainings will ensure the Wing continues to excel in its mission and defend and support our nation.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.08.2025 12:32
    Story ID: 494832
    Location: TENNESSEE, US
