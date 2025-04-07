Rumble strips installed near gates to increase safety of drivers on MCB Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River

Photo By Sgt. Andrew Skiver | New rumble strips are laid at the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andrew Skiver | New rumble strips are laid at the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 5, 2025. As part of a broader effort to increase driver safety at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, rumble strips are being added to roadways. The strips serve as an additional safety measure that will alert drivers to the presence of active vehicle barrier systems, which can be deployed any time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Skiver) see less | View Image Page

As part of a broad effort to increase safety of drivers as they enter and exit Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, rumble strips are being added to roadways near select entry and exit control points. The rumble strips function as a safety warning measure; coupled with the recent speed limit reduction, they are meant to ensure drivers are aware of an upcoming hazard.



The first rumble strips were installed at MCB Camp Lejeune’s Holcomb Gate on April 5 and will also be installed at Wilson Gate, April 12 and at Curtis Gate on April 26 at MCAS New River.



In February, both installations reduced speed limits from 25 mph to 15 mph on inbound and outbound approaches to all gates, at the direction of U.S. Northern Command.



The installation of rumble strips is an additional safety measure that will alert drivers to the presence of active vehicle barrier systems, which could be deployed any time.



“The rumble strips we are installing will signal to drivers they are approaching an automatic vehicle barrier system (AVBS) and need to pay attention,” said U.S. Navy Cdr. Bob Syre, public works officer, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune. “It’s similar to the way that rumble strips on the interstate remind a driver to slow before a tollgate.”



In tandem, the reduced speed limit and rumble strips allow drivers to react to changing conditions, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring the safety of all personnel and visitors.



“Rumble strips are an effective way to alert drivers and slow them down,” said Syre.



Soon, these strips will be installed at all entry and exit control points for both installations.



The safety of all personnel, families, and visitors is a top priority, and drivers are urged to exercise caution, pay attention to speed limits and be aware of their surroundings when entering and exiting the installation.