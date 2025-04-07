Enhancing Vision and Readiness: WRESP-RC's 25-Year Impact in the National Capital Region

Photo By Kyle Lee Harvey | Fort Belvoir, Va. (April 8, 2025) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center...... read more read more Photo By Kyle Lee Harvey | Fort Belvoir, Va. (April 8, 2025) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) is proud to join the National Capital Region in commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Warfighter Refractive Eye Surgery Program and Research Center (WRESP-RC), which has been enhancing the visual capabilities of our nation's warfighters since its inception. This milestone reflects the program’s ongoing commitment to excellence in military refractive surgery research and patient care. see less | View Image Page

Fort Belvoir, Va. (April 8, 2025) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) is proud to join the National Capital Region in commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Warfighter Refractive Eye Surgery Program and Research Center (WRESP-RC), which has been enhancing the visual capabilities of our nation's warfighters since its inception. This milestone reflects the program’s ongoing commitment to excellence in military refractive surgery research and patient care.



For a quarter of a century, the WRESP-RC has stood at the forefront of enhancing vision and optimizing the operational effectiveness of active-duty military Service Members. As one of 26 centers under the Department of Defense, the center has enabled tens of thousands of service members to reduce or eliminate their dependence on glasses through state-of-the-art vision correction procedures.

This milestone is a testament to the program’s achievements, its impact on mission readiness and enhancing the lives of those in and out of uniform.



“As a resident at Walter Reed, I received significant training through the WRESP program and was fortunate to be a beneficiary myself, having had SMILE laser vision correction in 2019,” said Maj. Zachary Skurski, Chief Ophthalmologist. “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to be able to come back and serve as the Director of the WRESP-RC and continue the legacy of Army refractive surgery. The procedures we offer service members of all branches are truly game changers in their lives and in military readiness.”



The WRESP-RC’s success is rooted in a commitment to both cutting-edge treatment and the training of future military refractive surgeons. Beyond simply providing clinical services, WRESP-RC distinguishes itself as the Army’s premier research center for refractive eye surgery, consistently advancing the field through innovative studies.



As one of the DoD’s leading refractive eye surgery research centers, the WRESP-RC was founded on a congressional mandate created to study laser vision correction and has since pioneered advancements benefiting countless Service Members through ongoing research and clinical excellence. The program has provided oversight to more than 50 study protocols and contributed to numerous scientific publications and presentations. Its commitment to evidence-based advancements has been integral to its continued success, ensuring best practices that enhance surgical outcomes for Service Members. Most recently, the WRESP-RC secured a congressional grant, reinforcing its role as a leader in military vision research.



“This milestone reflects on 25 years of dedicated service to improving vision and enhancing lives of our nation’s warfighters,” stated Maj. Skurski. “We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of refractive surgery and ensuring our warfighters have the clearest possible vision to accomplish their missions.”



The 25-year anniversary serves not only as a celebration of past accomplishments, but as a recommitment to the future – a future where every service member has access to the best possible vision correction, contributing to enhanced mission readiness and the well-being of those who defend our nation.