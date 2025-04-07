Lighting the way: Ramstein upgrades to LED lighting

Photo By Senior Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ignacio Herrara and Senior Airman Matthew Altenbernd,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ignacio Herrara and Senior Airman Matthew Altenbernd, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems journeymen, swap incandescent light fixtures to LED light fixtures at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 2, 2025. Replacing the high-energy fluorescent lights with LED lights is projected to cut the cost of lighting to a third of what it was previously. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett) see less | View Image Page

Lights are starting to change across the streets, flightline and facilities at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and it's not for appearances.



The 786th Civil Engineer Squadron is replacing all fluorescent lighting with more energy-efficient LED lights in response to a German regulation released in 2023 that no longer allows the purchase of fluorescent bulbs due to their high-energy use.



“This is a massive task for our Airmen,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Levi Owen, 786th CES facility superintendent. “With only 115 electricians, we have approximately 350,000 interior and a little more than 8,000 exterior lights that need to be replaced.”



The change in lights is expected to have significant cost savings, making the cost only a third of what it used to be but the initial cost to replace all of the lights on base is above what can be afforded in the annual budget.



Currently, fluorescent lights are allowed to be used still until they burn out. In the meantime, 786th CES found a solution to keep light shining in critical areas like the flightline.



“The reason we still have parking apron lights is because Spangdahlem AB, Germany, gave Ramstein their used bulbs when they replaced their lights,” Owen said.



786th CES Airmen even volunteered to work long hours through the night in January this year to not interfere with heavy traffic times on base during the day.

The Airmen successfully replaced 500 lights in just 21 days.



“It was tedious,” said Senior Airman Matthew Altenbernd, 786th CES electrical systems journeyman. “The cold was relentless and sometimes it would rain but that’s the mission.”



Seeing the motivation and commitment from his team to accomplish the mission caught the attention of Owen, who holds a deep respect for his team.



“I love them to death,” Owen said. “It doesn't matter what is asked of them, they never complain, they just go out and get it done.”



Light is essential for mission success. Despite challenges with limited personnel, equipment, and funding, the 786th CES continues to maintain and manage base-wide lighting to keep operations running.