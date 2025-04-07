557th Weather Wing celebrates 10 years while continuing its lineage

Photo By Charles Haymond | Members of the 557th Weather Wing celebrate 10 years since they were re-designated...... read more read more Photo By Charles Haymond | Members of the 557th Weather Wing celebrate 10 years since they were re-designated from the Air Force Weather Agency in a ceremony on March 27, 2015. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles J. Haymond) see less | View Image Page

557th Weather Wing members gathered in the Chief Master Sgt. Peter Morris Auditorium to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their unit’s current designation on April 4, 2025, at Offutt Air Force Base.



The unit was re-designated from the Air Force Weather Agency to the 557th WW in a ceremony on March 27, 2015.



Today’s ceremony was less formal but had a familiar face in attendance. Retired Col. William Carle was the first commander of the 557th WW and was the guest speaker for the celebration.



“This is an amazing day to celebrate the most important thing, and that’s the Airmen and all the people that fuel this very important mission that supports our national defense,” said Carle. “To provide weather intelligence to the warfighter so commanders can make decisions, that evolution of the mission has not changed.”



While addressing the audience, Col. Matthew Sattler, 557th WW deputy commander commented on how the unit is referred to as ‘America’s Weather Wing.’ He said he was proud of that nickname and thinks it’s appropriate.



“I think really it speaks to the fact that this is a remarkable wing with a remarkable mission and most importantly, with remarkable people,” Sattler said. “In the Air Force and the DoD, we are all accustomed to change, change happens all the time. The one constant we have to our benefit is the people. The people are the ones who make everything we do possible.”



Although this is the 10th anniversary of the 557th WW, the history of military weather forecasting dates to Thomas Jefferson in the 1800s and the evolution of Air Force weather forecasting to the Army Air Corps in WWII.



“This wing is very unique compared to any other wing because of what we were, what we had been, really equivalent to a numbered Air Force with indeed at one point, six wings under the Air Weather Service,” said Dr. Kent Sieg, 557th WW historian. “Naturally our history is much larger than really any other wing up through the present.”