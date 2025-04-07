Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Developing Junior Leaders Across MEDDAC Bavaria

    Developing Junior Leaders Across MEDDAC Bavaria

    Photo By Rachel Herrod | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger S. Giraud, the commanding general of Medical Readiness...... read more read more

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.31.2025

    Story by Rachel Herrod 

    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria

    Ansbach, Germany – Junior officers from Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) Bavaria participated in
    a leadership development seminar hosted by Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, Medical Readiness Command,
    Europe commanding general and United States Army Europe and Africa commanding surgeon.
    Conjointly, Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili, Medical Readiness Command, Europe command sergeant
    major, led an NCO professional development (NCOPD) session. The events, held both in person at U.S.
    Army Health Clinic Ansbach and via Teams, brought together officers and NCOs to focus on leadership
    growth and career development.

    During the seminar, Brig. Gen. Giraud engaged junior officers in a discussion about leadership principles,
    emphasizing Army Medicine’s ‘why’ – the core mission to conserve the fighting strength, provide
    combat casualty care, and serve as a source of strength and hope for Soldiers and their families.

    “Leadership development is the most important thing we can do. It’s an investment in the future,” Brig.
    Gen. Giraud said. “Communicating our ‘why’ will lead us to success beyond just mission completion.”

    He reinforced that leadership is a mindset rather than a position and highlighted key principles such as
    emotional intelligence, communication, trust-building, and continuous learning.

    At the same time, Command Sgt. Maj. Kalili provided insight into the Army’s decentralized board
    process, offering guidance on preparing promotion packets and answering questions about career
    advancement. The session helped NCOs better understand the process and strategies for success in their
    professional growth.

    Col. Zach Solomon, commander of MEDDAC Bavaria, emphasized the significance of leadership at every
    rank, stating, “Influence is not an option. As a lieutenant, captain or NCO, they are watching you and
    how you lead. You decide how you’re going to lead in those moments to create an effective team.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 04.08.2025 09:52
    Story ID: 494820
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developing Junior Leaders Across MEDDAC Bavaria, by Rachel Herrod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Developing Junior Leaders Across MEDDAC Bavaria
    Developing Junior Leaders Across MEDDAC Bavaria
    Developing Junior Leaders Across MEDDAC Bavaria

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership Development
    Junior Leader
    Defense Health Agency
    MEDDAC Bavaria
    Defense Heath Network Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download