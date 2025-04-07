Developing Junior Leaders Across MEDDAC Bavaria

Photo By Rachel Herrod | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger S. Giraud, the commanding general of Medical Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Rachel Herrod | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger S. Giraud, the commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, Europe-Africa and the command surgeon, U.S. Army Europe-Africa, shares his leadership philosophy and insight with junior officers from across Medical Department Activity Bavaria at U.S. Army Health Clinic Ansbach, Ansbach, Germany, March 31, 2025. The session was part of a junior leadership development seminar for Soldiers in MEDDAC Bavaria. (DHA Photo by Rachel Herrod) see less | View Image Page

Ansbach, Germany – Junior officers from Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) Bavaria participated in

a leadership development seminar hosted by Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, Medical Readiness Command,

Europe commanding general and United States Army Europe and Africa commanding surgeon.

Conjointly, Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili, Medical Readiness Command, Europe command sergeant

major, led an NCO professional development (NCOPD) session. The events, held both in person at U.S.

Army Health Clinic Ansbach and via Teams, brought together officers and NCOs to focus on leadership

growth and career development.



During the seminar, Brig. Gen. Giraud engaged junior officers in a discussion about leadership principles,

emphasizing Army Medicine’s ‘why’ – the core mission to conserve the fighting strength, provide

combat casualty care, and serve as a source of strength and hope for Soldiers and their families.



“Leadership development is the most important thing we can do. It’s an investment in the future,” Brig.

Gen. Giraud said. “Communicating our ‘why’ will lead us to success beyond just mission completion.”



He reinforced that leadership is a mindset rather than a position and highlighted key principles such as

emotional intelligence, communication, trust-building, and continuous learning.



At the same time, Command Sgt. Maj. Kalili provided insight into the Army’s decentralized board

process, offering guidance on preparing promotion packets and answering questions about career

advancement. The session helped NCOs better understand the process and strategies for success in their

professional growth.



Col. Zach Solomon, commander of MEDDAC Bavaria, emphasized the significance of leadership at every

rank, stating, “Influence is not an option. As a lieutenant, captain or NCO, they are watching you and

how you lead. You decide how you’re going to lead in those moments to create an effective team.”