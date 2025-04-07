CNRMA Commander, RADM Carl Lahti, Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA), Rear Adm. Carl Lahti made his second visit to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard April 4, since he assumed command last July.



With a keen focus on the Shipyard’s Installation and the Sailors who provide this vital support, Lahti opened his visit with a town-hall style meeting engaging in a two-way conversation with senior military leadership. This type of forum provides Lahti a prime opportunity to emphasize the Shipyard’s mission, commend the Sailors on their superb performance, and hear upfront about their challenges, needs, and concerns.



“Supporting the fleet, warfighters and their families is more than a mission statement,” said Lahti. “It must be a daily commitment by a dedicated workforce, which thinks outside the box, to deliver to the fleet. It’s our installations where the rubber meets the road.”



Joined by Shipyard Commander, Capt. Michael Oberdorf and shipyard leadership, Lahti toured the Power Plant Facility, USS Hampton (SSN 767) Operational Spaces, the Navy Exchange, Fire and Emergency Services, and the construction site of P-381 Multi-Mission Dry Dock Project. The tour encompassed a sampling of locations that exemplify PNSY’s commitment towards expanding and restoring critical infrastructure, and quality of life and service to our Sailors and their families.



“It is an honor to have Rear Adm. Lahti here at Portsmouth to see how we are continuing to push boundaries to drive innovation and challenge delivery schedules while maintaining a focus on our workforce and the Sailors as our customer,” said Oberdorf. “We are proudly supporting the fleet by delivering ready, capable and lethal Navy warfighting assets to deter adversaries around the globe.”



“We’ve hit the halfway mark on two new dry docks that will double our Virginia-class docking capacity; completed a four-story 120,000 square foot state-of-the-art waterfront production facility expected to improve submarine maintenance schedules; and will soon complete a transformational Paint, Blast, and Rubber facility that maximizes worker safety and industrial efficiency,” said PNSY Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program Director Russ Gagner. “These improvements send a clear message that we are fully engaged and invested in ensuring we are doing everything in our power to ready the fleet.”



Rear Adm. Lahti emphasized five core lines of effort - 1. Enterprise, 2. Fleet Integration, 3. Quality of Life and Service, 4. Infrastructure, and 5. Workforce Development. “Installations must be able to get service members underway in a condition that allows them to surge and execute the mission at the very highest level while trusting there are people back home supporting their families,” said Lahti. “Our installations must become more effective to contribute to fleet operations by upgrading base infrastructure to tackle current and future challenges.”



As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering first-time quality service, to the fleet on budget and on time, enabling warfighters to be battle-ready when called upon.

