Naval Hospital Bremerton Referral Management supports those in need

Photo By Douglas Stutz | View Image Page

Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Healthcare Business Referral Management is specifically designed to assist all eligible beneficiaries – active duty, retirees and dependents – in getting timely medical care appointments.



This include helping navigate the TriWest authorization waiver which has been extended through April 30, 2025, for TRICARE Prime beneficiaries with a referral from their military or civilian primary care manager to seek outpatient care for covered services without referral approval from TriWest.



April 30 is also the date for those who have not updated payment information with TriWest to do so to ensure continued access for important services and avoid disenrollment.



Naval Hospital Bremerton and other military treatment facilities will continue to submit referrals for specialty care, as usual. If a patient is wanting continuing care or requesting a specific private sector provider, the following information is needed:

Name of facility or provider

Address, phone, fax, and National Provider Identifier (NPI) if available.

Note: this information should always be provided when requesting continuity of care referrals or when requesting a specific provider.



What patients should know about their referral status:

• Specialty care will be provided at a military treatment facility such as Naval Hospital Bremerton, including Madigan Army Medical Center, when – and if - that specialty is available

• During this waiver period, NHB’s Referral Management Center will manually fax the referral, a provider letter and waiver letter to one specific private sector provider. The waiver serves as the authorization. No authorization will be accessible through the TriWest patient portal.

• Beneficiaries should access their electronic health record MHS GENESIS patient portal [ https://myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil/identitymanagement/app/login ] to determine where their referral has been sent.

• All eligible beneficiaries – active duty, retirees and dependents - can also call the Pacific Integrated Referral Management Center [PIRMAC] at 800-404-4506 for assistance to help navigate where their referral has been sent.

• If a beneficiary desires a different private sector provider, they can take the referral and waiver letter to the provider to schedule an appointment. If the beneficiary experiences any barriers or issues, they can contact NHB Health Benefits Advisor, 360-475-4768.



Other important information to provide to all beneficiaries:

• All beneficiaries should consider also setting up a portal with TriWest by accessing www.tricare-west.com. This will enable them to see their referrals and authorizations and will eventually allow them to change a provider without calling TriWest or NHB RMC.

• Beneficiaries can also contact TriWest, 1-888-874-9378.



Naval Hospital Bremerton Contact Information to know:

Health Benefits Advisor: (360) 475-4768

Healthcare Operations: (360) 475-5561

Patient Relations: (360) 475-4810

Internal Medicine Clinic Liaison: (360) 475-4161