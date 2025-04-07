Clarification on the F-35 Program Cost Estimate: Providing Facts Behind the $2T Number

The F-35 program, often referenced in the media as a "$2 trillion" project, is a highly complex and expansive program within the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).



To provide clarity, the DOD's 2023 Modernized Selected Acquisition Report (MSAR) estimates the program's total cost at $2.1 trillion over its 94-year lifecycle, from 1994 through 2088. This comprehensive estimate reflects the total U.S. DOD international investment in the shared development program. This figure accounts for all costs associated with the development, production, and sustainment of the F-35 air system, which includes but is not limited to:



• The full development, procurement and modernization of 2,456 production aircraft by 2049 across the U.S. Air Force (F-35A), U.S. Marine Corps (F-35B and F-35C), and U.S. Navy (F-35C).

• The establishment of depot repair capability to support organic operations.

• Initial spares and sustainment operational support.

• Military and civilian personnel costs.

• Fuel, aircraft repairs, software maintenance, modifications, and other support services.

• Inflation adjustments spanning the entire 94-year lifecycle.



Notably, the F-35 program uniquely captures a 40-year forecast of through-life development costs at the outset, a first-of-its-kind approach for a program of this scale. This long-term modernization plan ensures that the F-35 remains a relevant warfighting machine and ensures the DOD maximizes the longevity of the total investment.



The $2.1 trillion figure is calculated in “then-year” dollars, meaning it is inflation-adjusted to reflect the projected value of money over the program’s 94-year span. Around $1 trillion of this total is influenced by inflationary effects over the years.



At the highest level, the F-35’s $2.1 trillion cost is driven by three main factors:

1. Scale: The program is set to become the largest single air system procurement in DOD history, with thousands of units planned for production.

2. Concurrent Phases: The program's 40 years of development and modernization, along with simultaneous efforts in development, production, and sustainment, contribute to its increased complexity and cost.

3. Duration: The long-term nature of the program, spanning nearly a century, results in significant inflationary effects.

This unprecedented scale, along with the simultaneous management of development, production, and sustainment, underlines the scope of the F-35 program and its associated costs.





For additional information or media inquiries, please contact:

Public Affairs

F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office

pa@jsf.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2025 Date Posted: 04.08.2025 08:04 Story ID: 494810 Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Clarification on the F-35 Program Cost Estimate: Providing Facts Behind the $2T Number, by F-35 Joint Program Office Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.