Fighting Falcons and Rocketeers rotate to Kadena

Photo By Senior Airman Melany Bermudez | A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Expeditionary Fighter...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Melany Bermudez | A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron lands at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 3, 2025. While deployed to the Keystone of the Pacific, the 355th EFS will work in conjunction with additional heavy, reconnaissance, and fourth and fifth generation fighter assets that are both augmented to and stationed at Kadena to ensure continued steady-state fighter capabilities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- F-35A Lightning IIs and F-15E Strike Eagles, touched down at Kadena Air Base, April 3-6, 2025, marking the latest round of U.S. Air Force fighter deployments to the Pacific.



The F-35A’s from the 355th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Eielson AFB, Alaska, and F-15Es from the 336th EFS, Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina will be integrating with 18th Wing Operations and Maintenance groups along with U.S. allies across the Pacific.



This combined force is aimed at deterring potential adversaries and supporting broader U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives.



“The men and women of the 355th EFS are excited to be back at Kadena Air Base. I have spent the majority of my career in PACAF and am looking forward to enhancing our squadron's proficiency in the asymmetric advantages we share in this AOR,” said Lt. Col. Erik Gonsalves, 355th EFS commander.



As the Keystone of the Pacific, Kadena is a pivotal hub for Agile Combat Employment. The 18th Wing will continue to receive rotational units that strengthen capabilities, such as ACE, and project combat power in concert with allies and partners.



These continuous rotations of aircraft at Kadena ensure the 18th Wing remains flexible and postured to deliver lethal and credible airpower to deter acts of aggression.



“Kadena’s commitment to regional deterrence is ironclad,” said Col. David Deptula, 18th Operations Group commander. “Rotational aircraft are a normal part of Kadena’s operations, and their presence ensures the continuation of our long-standing mission to defend Japan and maintain an open and free Indo-Pacific.”



Throughout these deployments, the 18th Wing will continue to comply with applicable bilateral agreements with the Government of Japan. All visiting aircrews receive thorough briefings on local noise abatement procedures and mission planners will continue to give due consideration to the local community.



Modernizing capabilities in the Indo-Pacific theater remains a top priority. Kadena aircraft rotations exemplify the DoD’s continued commitment to maintain a continuous fighter presence while awaiting the arrival of the F-15EX.



“We are looking forward to putting our skills and training to the test and taking our mission execution to the next level here on Okinawa,” said Maj Chris Burson, 336th Fighter Generation Squadron commander. “Kadena is a fantastic opportunity for us – working alongside our mission partners, sharing experiences and techniques, will be invaluable and will ensure we are an effective fighting force in the Indo-Pacific.”