Marukoyama Memorial Ceremony Honors 80 Years of Reflection, Healing, and Friendship

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan – On April 3, 2025, U.S. Marines and Sailors from Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni joined local residents in Kure City, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, to mark the 80th anniversary of a tragic World War II aircraft crash. Together, they honored a moment in history that has since become a powerful symbol of reconciliation and shared humanity.



On July 24, 1945, a U.S. Navy TBM-3 Avenger from Torpedo Squadron 6 (VT-6), flying from the USS Hancock (CV-19), a part of the 38th Fleet, was shot down while attacking the Kure area. The plane crashed into a residential neighborhood, killing four civilians and destroying a dozen homes. Of the three crew members on board, one died in the crash, another died after parachuting, and the third survived for nearly two weeks in the mountains before being captured.



In the immediate aftermath of the crash, the local community was overwhelmed by grief and anger. The destruction of homes and the deaths of four of their neighbors fueled resentment toward the fallen American crew member. When they discovered the remains of the crew member in the wreckage, some residents began to act out in retaliation—venting their pain on the body of the crew member.



Seeing this, Kazuzou Furukawa, the head of the local community at the time and father to an Imperial Japanese Army soldier who died seven months prior in New Britain, stepped in. He told his neighbors firmly,



“You must not do such things. The pilot is not guilty.”



Mr. Furukawa believed that this young man, like his own son, was a victim of war—far from home, following orders, and now lost to his family forever. His words and actions helped calm the community and redirected their response toward compassion rather than anger.



That same day, Mr. Furukawa gathered the body of the American crew member and buried him respectfully on his own farmland. He believed that, like his son, this man had a family who was waiting for him—a family who would never get to welcome their son home again.



“The American soldier who died must have parents and siblings, and friend or foe it doesn’t matter.” said Mr. Furukawa.



Mr. Furukawa’s personal tragedies only grew deeper. Just weeks later, on August 6, his 15-year-old daughter disappeared during the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. His wife, after desperately searching for her, later died from radiation exposure.



Despite these tragedies, Mr. Furukawa chose the path of peace and dignity over bitterness and hatred.



After the signing of the 1951 Treaty of Peace by Japan and the United States, formally ending World War II, Mr. Furukawa built a large memorial on top of a small hill named Marukoyama, 700 meters east from the crash site, to mourn the deaths of his family. Alongside tributes to his wife, son, and daughter, he placed a 1.5 meter tall cross-shaped gravestone for the American crew members with an inscription in Kanji directly translating into, “Memorial to the Brave Warriors of the US Air Force.”



This site became a quiet testament to forgiveness, mutual respect, and the human cost of war. Mr. Furukawa maintained the memorial and trails on Marukoyama for many decades. But after his passing, the site gradually fell into disrepair, and the story risked being lost.



In 2006, the Fujinowaki Neighborhood Association, a group of local volunteers, stepped in to preserve the memorial. Since then, they have cleared trails, cut back overgrowth, and kept the site accessible for visitors and for the annual ceremony.



Although the crash occurred in July, the memorial is held each year on April 3, during Japan’s cherry blossom season—a time symbolic of renewal and hope. With the hillside in full bloom, the setting allows for heartfelt reflection—not only on loss, but on peace, resilience, and the power of remembrance.



This year’s ceremony was especially meaningful as it was not only the 80th commemoration of the crash, but U.S. Marines and Sailors from MCAS Iwakuni traveled to Kure to participate in the ceremony and stand alongside Japanese citizens to lay flowers, share prayers, and reflect together. Their presence at this ceremony was more than symbolic—it reaffirmed the deep friendship between two nations that once stood on opposite sides of a global conflict.



By honoring the American crew members and the Japanese civilians who died, participants also paid tribute to Mr. Furukawa’s extraordinary compassion. His legacy continues to bridge cultural and historical divides, reminding us all of our shared humanity.



The ceremony was a powerful reminder that while Japan and the U.S. once stood on opposite sides of war, today we are close partners and trusted friends—bound by mutual respect and a shared commitment to peace.



Today, eighty years later, the Marukoyama Peace Monument “Memorial to the Brave Warriors of the US Air Force” remains a place of quiet reflection on the past and a testament to one man’s empathy, moral courage, and belief in peace. It reminds us that healing is possible, even after profound loss—and that from tragedy, understanding and unity can grow.



The following names are the brave warriors for whom the Marukoyama Peace Monument is dedicated.



LTJG Clarence Arthur Tiege (North Dakota) - Born 16 March 1920, Died 24 July 1945, Interred 14 Feb 1949 (Punchbowl, HI).



(AOM3) Gunner’s Mate 2/C Luther Pope Johnson Jr. (Portland, Maine) - Born Oct 1925/1926, shot down 24 July 1945. POW at Ofuna until the end of WWII. Died in Oct 2006.



(ARM3) Radioman 3/C Jack Spencer Keeley (Wisconsin) - Born 25 Nov 1925, Presumed dead 24 July 1945 (Courts of the Missing Monument, HI).



- 30 -