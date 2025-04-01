TSC Alumni event highlights civil-military emergency cooperation across Arctic, and reinforces new DoD priorities

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Dickinson | U.S. East-Coast based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) and U.S. Army Green...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Dickinson | U.S. East-Coast based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) and U.S. Army Green Berets from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) fast-rope from a U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter to strengthen interoperability and develop skills with Norwegian Special Operations Commandos in the extreme Arctic environment in Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 26, 2024, during Arctic Edge 24. AE24 is an annual defense exercise for U.S. Northern Command emphasizing Joint Force operations in an extreme cold weather and high latitude environment and is designed to demonstrate the Command’s ability to conduct Globally Integrated Layered Defenses in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matthew Dickinson) see less | View Image Page

The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies hosted its third Alumni event March 14, bringing together defense professionals from the United States and Canada to examine the evolving roles of military and civilian organizations in Arctic emergency management. The event, titled “Civil-Military Roles in Arctic Emergency Management,” emphasized the importance of multinational cooperation in responding to Arctic crises while aligning with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s priorities of restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding the military, and reestablishing deterrence.



Facilitated by TSC Alumni Specialist Doug Hulsey, the virtual panel featured insights from George Tolar, TSC’s Chief of Staff; Dr. Christian Leuprecht, Professor at the Royal Military College of Canada and Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Military Journal; and Maria Jontén, Project Director at the Swedish Defence University’s Strategic Implications and Innovations Center.



The event drew 38 participants, including 19 U.S. military alumni and seven Canadian defense professionals, underscoring the Center’s mission to promote a unified, security-focused Arctic community through sustained alumni engagement.



“As a Department of Defense Regional Center, the Ted Stevens Center supports the Arctic mission by developing professional, cross-national networks that strengthen regional security and increase domain awareness,” said Hulsey. “That’s exactly what we saw at this event—shared expertise and a shared commitment to cooperation across the Arctic region.”



The 90-minute discussion addressed complex coordination challenges in Arctic disaster response and offered real-world examples of civil-military integration from the United States, Canada, and Sweden. Tolar, a former emergency management director with experience in both federal and local-level crisis response, opened the discussion by framing the Arctic as a uniquely vulnerable and logistically challenging environment.



“The challenges operating in and around the Arctic are going to require innovative solutions going forward. We are joined here today with the shared idea that the Arctic is a logistical challenge, and it exists simultaneously as one of the world’s most vulnerable, but also vital, regions,” said Tolar. “This panel helps us better understand how Arctic nations organize, coordinate, and operate in this unique environment.”



Panelists discussed how Arctic nations differ in their response frameworks but often face common obstacles—operational environment changes, limited infrastructure, and the increasing operational burden placed on militaries and security professionals. Leuprecht highlighted the strain placed on the Canadian Armed Forces in recent years due to increased domestic deployments, such as supporting wildfire evacuations and pandemic responses.



“We’re seeing growth in the complexity and duration of these missions,” Leuprecht said. “There’s a tension between public expectations and military capacity—especially when resources and personnel are already stretched thin.”



Jontén offered a Nordic perspective, describing how Sweden’s “Total Defense” model integrates civil society and military forces in a comprehensive preparedness strategy. However, she acknowledged there is still work to do in improving public-private cooperation and adapting traditional models to modern threats and geopolitical realities.



“Today’s Arctic demands flexibility,” Jontén said. “The climate is less predictable, infrastructure is sparse, and we can no longer assume traditional roles will apply. Cross-border and civil-military partnerships are essential.”



Throughout the session, audience members engaged through a live Q&A, posing questions about command integration, policy constraints, and the use of military resources in public health and disaster scenarios. As participants discussed shared challenges, the event reinforced the role of alumni in building interoperable, multinational networks.



In his closing remarks, Hulsey connected the event to the Secretary of Defense’s priorities, framing the alumni community as a force multiplier for Arctic readiness and resilience.



“Our mission is the same,” Hulsey said. “Reflecting on Secretary Hegseth’s priorities—we are all part of restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our militaries, and reestablishing deterrence regardless of our nationalities.”



He emphasized that restoring the warrior ethos requires a shared sense of purpose among security professionals across borders.



“Our alumni network provides you all the opportunity to cooperate to meet our various nations’ goals and Arctic objectives,” Hulsey said. “Whether from the civil or military side, we collectively represent the capability needed to meet Arctic challenges head-on.”



In calling for greater collaboration, Hulsey underscored that unity among Allies signals strength to potential adversaries.



“Reestablishing deterrence means standing by our Allies,” he said. “That puts our enemies on notice. You are a cohort of security and defense professionals brought together by a common mission.”



As the Ted Stevens Center continues to expand its programming and deepen alumni engagement, upcoming events will continue to foster multinational dialogue and professional development in support of a free, stable, and secure Arctic.



“Let us know how we can help,” Hulsey said. “This alumni network is here for you.”