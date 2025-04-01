U.S Army War College Joint Warfighting Program Members Visit U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

Members of the U.S Army War College Joint Warfighting Program visit U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu to witness the joint warfighting concept in action, April 7, 2025.



During the visit, they engaged with USINDOPACOM planners, intelligence specialists and operators to reestablish deterrence and ensure future warfighting readiness.



The U.S. Army War College, steeped in history dating back to the 1700’s, aims to educate and develop leaders for service at the strategic level. Graduates of the Joint Warfighting Program expand their skills as critical thinkers and complex problem solvers, increasing lethality across the joint force.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

