TSC strengthens German delegation’s understanding of US Arctic security challenges and opportunities

Matthew Bell, Dean of the School for Arctic Security Studies, explains the vast size of the U.S. Arctic to participants of the German National General/Admiral Staff Officer Course (NGASOC) during a study tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on March 12, 2025. Using a map, Bell highlighted the geophysical challenges posed by the region's immense scale. NGASOC participants spent two days at JBER engaging with faculty from the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies as part of their capstone course. Senior military leaders and civilian equivalents examined the vast size of the North American Arctic, its harsh operating conditions, and evolving security dynamics.

Against the backdrop of Alaska’s expansive terrain and unpredictable elements, senior German military officers and civilian defense leaders immersed themselves in the challenges and complexities of Arctic security during a two-day senior executive Arctic seminar hosted by the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies.



The delegation from the German National General/Admiral Staff Officer Capstone Course (NGASOC), based at the Bundeswehr Command and Staff College, visited Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson March 12–13 for a deep dive into the strategic landscape of the High North. The event marked the first stop of their multinational Arctic study tour, which also included Canada, Iceland, and Norway.



As part of their capstone course, “The Arctic Region – Current and Future Challenges in the High North,” the NGASOC participants engaged in a series of lectures, discussions, and scenario-based exercises led by the School for Arctic Security Studies.

To set the tone, the course began with an orientation led by Matthew Bell, Dean of the School for Arctic Security Studies. Using a large map of Alaska, Bell visually demonstrated the vastness of the U.S. Arctic—reinforcing the central theme that understanding the region begins with appreciating its immense scale and complexity.



“The tyranny of distance in Alaska is real,” Bell said. “I’ve operated in this region for decades, and yet it still takes eight hours just to reach the forward edge of the mission space. No one service or nation can tackle this alone—that’s why interoperability matters.”



On the first day, the NGASOC delegation also received a command-level briefing from Alaskan Command and the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Region, bridging strategic insights with operational realities and setting the stage for more hands-on exploration.



At the start of the second day, Bell emphasized the importance of connecting strategy with execution. “Yesterday morning we discussed Arctic policy and strategy from the soft-power, people-centered side of the house,” he said. “Then in the afternoon at Alaskan Command, you saw the operationalization of those ideas—the tactical approaches to that ‘Art of War,’ shaped by the region’s harsh realities.”



Participants were asked to reflect. Projected on the screen was a single question: “What surprised you about the Arctic?” Answers pointed to the speed of change in the operational environment, the fragility of infrastructure, and the intricacies of coordinating across domains and nations.



Bell elaborated, “It’s not just about operational environmental change—it’s about institutional adaptability. We need to be nimble enough to adjust our infrastructure, strategy, and partnerships as the Arctic evolves. That’s why these engagements matter.”



TSC Director Randy “Church” Kee used the opportunity to stress the importance of historical awareness and lived experience in Arctic operations. “Success in the Arctic often comes down to understanding the people who live there,” Kee said. “Listening and learning from those who call the Arctic home—that’s often the difference between mission success and failure.”



Kee also highlighted the distinct nature of the North American Arctic—particularly along the North Pacific rim—pointing out volcanic activity, vast wilderness, and extreme geographic isolation.



“This part of the Arctic is significantly different than the Eastern Canadian or European High North,” he said. “Each region demands a tailored approach.”



The lessons throughout the course supported key U.S. Department of Defense priorities by reinforcing integrated deterrence and strengthening international partnerships that enhance military security cooperation and capacity.



They also underscored the vital roles of U.S. Northern Command and NORAD in securing the homeland and maintaining a persistent presence in the Arctic, while acknowledging U.S. European Command’s leadership in advancing mutually beneficial security cooperation with NATO Allies.



“We’re giving you a very holistic U.S. government perspective,” Kee told the group. “But what matters is that you ask the questions and form your own analysis. That’s how we prepare for the future—together.”



As the NGASOC delegation continued on to the next phase of their Arctic tour, the time spent with Ted Stevens Center faculty added a vital layer to their strategic education. For both nations, the experience reinforced the value of building security cooperation through education, research, and meaningful engagement.



“As you come face to face with the Arctic you begin to understand what needs to change,” Bell said. “And that understanding is what helps shape the future of policy and defense planning in this strategically vital region.”