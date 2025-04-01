A star is earned

Photo By Sgt. Terron Williams | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Sean P. Kelly, 13th Armored Corp Sustainment Command commander,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Terron Williams | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Sean P. Kelly, 13th Armored Corp Sustainment Command commander, poses for a photo with his family during his frocking ceremony here, April 7, 2025. Frocking is the practice of a commissioned or non-commissioned officer selected for promotion wearing the insignia of the higher grade before the official date of their promotion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terron Williams) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS — Col. Sean P. Kelly, commander of the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps joined the ranks of a general officer during a frocking ceremony, April 7, 2024, at the III Armored Corps Headquarters building, Fort Cavazos, Texas.



Frocking is a practice in the United States military where a commissioned or non-commissioned officer selected for promotion wears the insignia of the higher grade before the official date of promotion. Frocking provides the Army's personnel managers with increased opportunities to meet assignment requirements.



“This is one of the most humbling experiences of my life,” said Brig. Gen. Kelly, “I am so grateful and blessed for everyone that joined us here today to celebrate.”



Kelly was presented with a general officer belt, symbolizing his promotion and the legacy of the general officer who came before him. The Belt, worn by all officers through World War I, held their sabers in an interlocking eagle plate while in a garrison environment.



Kelly was also presented with his general’s pistol, distinguished by the serial number beginning with “GO”. The pistol, which is issued on a loan basis under the provisions of Title 10, U.S. Code, is valid until retirement from active duty, at which the general officers can purchase or return it.



“I certainly did not get here on my own,” said Kelly, “I want to thank all the Soldiers, non-commissioned officers, warrant officers, officers, and civilians that I had the privilege to serve with over the last 25 years.”



The room was packed with friends, colleagues, and military families— many of whom served with Kelly throughout his career. The moment was one of celebration and reflections, highlighting the milestone itself and the people and path that made it possible.



“I would like to say thank you, as I look around the room everything looks great,” said Kelly, “It is not lost on me how much work went into planning and executing today’s ceremony.”



Their five children — Sean Jr., Madeline, Kayla, Jack, and Owen — also joined in the tradition. The Kelly family removed Brig. Gen. Kelly’s Col. insignia, and replaced it with the one-star rank, signifying his transition from a colonel to a general officer.



“Promotions are an about recognizing officers’ potential and the family support behind them. Without that, few make it,” said Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, commander of the III Armored Corps, “Sean has that support, and your dad is extremely proud of the young adults you’ve become, particularly your strong values.”



As Kelly stood with his family under the Army flag, there was no doubt that his promotion wasn’t just about the star on his collar. It was about the way he carried himself and the commitment to the Soldiers that place their trust in him.



“Be positive. Nobody likes a grumpy general,” said Admiral, drawing laughter from the crowd. “There’s no glory in being miserable, build trust in your formation, be competent, but most importantly be authentic.”

Kelly currently leads the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command and has deployed six times—five to Afghanistan and once to Iraq. Over 25 years in uniform, he’s held key positions from the tactical to the strategic level. But according to those who’ve worked with him, what makes Kelly stand out isn’t just his resume—it’s his heart.