Everpresent Interoperability at the 2025 SYNERGY ARC CDC

The SYNERGY ARC CDC will be the third Integrated Air & Missile Defense symposium conducted by the PIC to help coordinate Japan’s annual live-fire exercise happening in El Paso, Texas, by bringing together like-minded U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) allies. This year’s event will be conducted in conjunction with the trilateral, Netherlands-Japan-U.S., live-fire exercise, SHINING STAR, planned for October 27, 2025 – November 1, 2025.



Attendees of the SYNERGY ARC CDC included: U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army service members, and contractors assigned to the PIC, a Netherlands Liaison Officer (LNO) from the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade assigned to Fort Bliss, Texas (11 ADA BDE), a Japanese LNO from the 94th Air and Missile Defense Command (94 AAMDC), and an Australian officer currently embedded with the 94th AAMDC.



The eight-person team worked together as they developed plans to demonstrate opportunity regional coordination and cross domain integration, provided within Air Domain Awareness (ADA) & IAMD operations.



Formal invitations to 21 nations were sent by the PIC representing USINDOPACOM, North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) command, and European Command (EUCOM), to attend this year’s event. Last year’s activity featured 16 services from 11 different nationalities.



The primary focus of SYNERGY ARC is the defense design workshop, where attendees break into groups and work through an exercise from the first phase of doctrinal Joint Theater Air and Missile Defense (JTAMD) planning process.



In the exercise, they also develop a multilateral Critical Asset List (CAL) and Defended Asset List (DAL) given a simulated scenario with a notional threat. The plan is to utilize Lockheed Martin’s SMARTSet Defense Design Tool to allow groups to plan, access and make updates.

