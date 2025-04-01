TSC supports US warfighter readiness in new Arctic operations manual

The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies recently played a role in shaping the U.S. Army’s newly published Arctic and Extreme Cold Weather Operations manual, reinforcing the Department of Defense’s commitment to readiness in one of the world’s most challenging environments.



ATP 3-90.96/MCTP 12-10E, Arctic and Extreme Cold Weather Operations, is a dual-designated Army/Marine Corps manual that provides Soldiers and Marines with concepts and techniques associated with conducting arctic operations.



The collaboration, sparked through the TSC’s Arctic Regional Security Orientation Course (ARSOC), exemplifies how specialized knowledge and operational requirements can converge to drive doctrinal improvement.



“The Ted Stevens Center’s contributions to the Army’s updated Arctic and Extreme Cold Weather Operations manual underscore the center’s direct impact on warfighter readiness and defense preparedness in the Arctic,” said Dr. Christine Duprow, Lead Curriculum Developer for the School for Arctic Security Studies. “Their insights directly informed revisions that strengthen force survivability, posture, and deterrence in one of the most strategically contested environments.”



Duprow said the partnership demonstrates the value of regional specialization, inter-service cooperation and research-informed input in shaping doctrine aligned with the Pentagon’s priorities.



“This collaboration demonstrates how regional specialization and research-informed insights enhance the Department of Defense’s overarching goals—restoring the warrior ethos, reinforcing deterrence, and ensuring our military remains the most capable and resilient force in the world,” said Matthew Bell, Dean for the School for Arctic Security Studies.



Bell also extended a special thanks to contributors from the TSC team, Dr. Kelsey Frazier, and U.S. Army Maj. Stephen Gagnon (TSC Arctic Fellow), whose efforts are formally recognized on page xiii of the manual.



“Their impact demonstrates how integrated expertise helps operationalize the Department’s core priorities—defense, deterrence, and warrior ethos—in real and enduring ways,” Bell said.



The full manual is available online at: https://armypubs.army.mil/

