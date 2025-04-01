Pa. State Best Warrior Competition 2025

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA. – Twenty-three service members competed in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s state-level best warrior competition here April 3–6, 2025.



Sgt. Daniel Miller with the 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute won Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year, Spc. Robert Ruiz with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade won Soldier of the Year, and Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Landis with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion won the Command Sgt. Maj. Jay H. Fields NCO Leadership Award.



“You represent the best of the best,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, Pennsylvania’s command senior enlisted leader, to the competitors. “Give it your all and grow from your experiences here.”



For the first time in the history of the competition, Lithuanian service members competed alongside Pennsylvania Guardsmen as part of the Pennsylvania National Guard’s more than 30 year-long state partnership with the country of Lithuania. Additionally, five U.S. Army service members not from Pennsylvania took part in the competition.



The four-day competition consisted of nine evaluated events. Day one began with an early morning Army Combat Fitness Test, followed by weapons qualification on the M4 carbine and M17 pistol, and concluded with a written examination.



On day two competitors navigated Fort Indiantown Gap’s obstacle course, completed a mystery event, and ended the day with a 12-mile, 35 pound ruck march. The mystery event involved carrying ammunition cans approximately half a mile to a fighting position. Upon arrival, competitors had to move a simulated casualty off an M240 machine gun, change out the weapon’s barrel, and return fire. Competitors then braved the cold waters of Shuey Lake, swimming across before then having to assemble, program, and operate a radio system to finish the event.



Day three began at 3 a.m. with nighttime land navigation, leading into daytime land navigation. Competitors were given 25 points and had to locate as many points as possible within a set amount of time. The second challenge of the day was a medical event in which competitors had to evacuate, assess, and treat a casualty, request a 9-line medical evacuation, load a casualty onto a sked litter, and drag the litter to a distant ambulance.



On the final day, competitors reported for a board in their Army service uniforms and were evaluated by a panel of senior ranking NCOs who assessed their appearance, professionalism, and military knowledge.



“All of you inspired me during this competition by showing your grit and standing out as leaders,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, adjutant general of Pennsylvania. “Leave here with these words in mind: be, know, do. Be the leader who’s worthy of leading others. Know your job and the people around you, and most importantly – do. Do what’s needed to complete the mission, because leaders act and solve problems.”



Miller, Ruiz and Landis will go on to compete in the regional-level competition later this year.



Competitors for NCO of the Year included:

- Sgt. Daniel Miller (winner), 1st Battalion, 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute

- Staff Sgt. Joseph Knepp, 1st Battalion, 11th Infantry Regiment

- Staff Sgt. Travis Daniels, 728th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion

- Sgt. Miles Spencer, 28th Infantry Division Band

- Sgt. Justin Jolin, 337th Engineer Battalion, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade



Competitors for Soldier of the Year included:

- Spc. Robert Ruiz (winner), 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

- Spc. Samuel Barroner, 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Regiment

- Spc. Jared Browning, 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment

- Spc. Firdavs Kadirov, 228th Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group

- Pfc. Matthew Stone, 1st Battalion, 107th Field Artillery Regiment



Competitors for the Command Sgt. Maj. Jay H. Fields NCO Leadership Award included:

- Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Landis (winner), Pennsylvania Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion

- Sgt. Jake Dubeau, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment

- Sgt. Samuel T. Elliot, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment

- Sgt. Ryan Sheidy, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment



Lithuanian competitors included:

- Cpl. Mantas Narbutas (winner), Kęstutis Battalion, Griffin Brigade, Lithuanian Land Forces

- Cpl. Ignas Bartusis, Kęstutis Battalion, Griffin Brigade, Lithuanian Land Forces

- Cpl. Edvinas Norkus, 6th Territorial Unit, Lithuanian National Defence Volunteer Force

- Pfc. Kiprijonas Ivinskis, 6th Territorial Unit, Lithuanian National Defence Volunteer Force



Non-Pennsylvania U.S. Army competitors included:

- Staff Sgt. Katherine King (winner), U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency

- Sgt. Hunter Fetterley, Communications Security Logistics Activity

- Shiyuan Zhu, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency

- Sgt. Luis Ortiz-Morales, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center – Europe

- Spc. Jamil Samuel, Medical Maintenance Operations Division, USAMMC

