TRICARE Providers collaborate to improve patient care

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic and Humana Military host ninth annual TRICARE Collaboration event April 1 welcoming TRICARE network healthcare providers to Fort Novosel. Pictured left to right, Maj. Joe Adams, Deputy Commander for Clinical Services, Vernon Johnson, Dale Medical Center CEO, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander Lyster Army Health Clinic, Joey Hester, Medical Center Enterprise CEO, Lt. Col. Regina Thorp, Deputy Commander for Nursing and Patient Services, and Maj. Blayne Rankin, Deputy Commander for Administration.

Lyster Army Health Clinic and Humana Military host ninth annual TRICARE Network Providers Collaboration event April 1 at The Landing at Fort Novosel.



For service members, veterans, and their families, access to quality healthcare isn't just a benefit – it's a cornerstone of readiness and well-being. That's where TRICARE and the broader military health system come in. Navigating this system can sometimes feel complex. Understanding the importance of using TRICARE network providers is a key part of maximizing benefits and receiving the best possible care.



The annual event gathers TRICARE network providers to enhance relationships, optimize Military Treatment Facility care and satisfaction while affording an opportunity for the military physicians and civilian providers to meet and talk medicine. Healthcare providers, physicians, nursing, and administrative staff attended the event.



Lyster Army Health Clinic Commander Lt. Col. Leah Steder welcomed community healthcare providers from across the Wiregrass to the event. Steder remarked, “Collaboration isn’t just about better healthcare; it’s about strengthening our communities and enhancing military readiness. Quality healthcare is integral to the readiness of our warfighter and Army Aviation.”



Lyster sends patients to community network providers for services such as cardiovascular, dermatology, gastroenterology, general surgery, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, behavioral health, and urgent care. Having access to quality care in the local area is instrumental in the health of the force.



Chanon Sheffield, TRICARE Contract Liaison, Resource Management Division at Lyster, said these types of collaboration events help strengthen the relationships between outside providers and Lyster. Sheffield explained, “TRICARE Collaborations are designed to keep network healthcare providers informed about the latest developments in TRICARE, Aviation Medicine, and updates from the Defense Health Agency. These engagements enhance communication, strengthen patient care, and foster valuable relationships within the network. Additionally, they provide an opportunity to express appreciation for our network partners' contributions.”



Prioritizing health is paramount and understanding and utilizing the benefits of TRICARE and the military health system – especially by choosing network providers – is a smart way to ensure you and your family receive the care you deserve.



While TRICARE generally allows you to seek care from any authorized provider, using providers within the TRICARE network offers significant advantages. Here’s why:

• Lower Out-of-Pocket Costs: This is the biggest benefit! Network providers have agreed to accept negotiated rates for their services. This means you’ll pay less in copayments, deductibles, and cost-shares compared to seeing a non-network provider. The difference can be substantial, especially for ongoing care or specialized treatments.

• Seamless Claims Processing: When you see a network provider, claims are typically filed electronically and processed much more smoothly. You're less likely to be stuck with unexpected bills or having to submit paperwork yourself.

• Pre-Authorization Assistance: Some services (like certain surgeries or specialized therapies) require pre-authorization from TRICARE. Network providers are familiar with the TRICARE process and can often assist with this, saving you time and potential headaches.

• Quality Assurance: TRICARE network providers are vetted to meet specific quality standards. While all authorized providers are qualified, being in the network signifies an additional level of commitment to TRICARE standards.

• Find a Provider Easily: TRICARE’s Provider Directory (available online at https://www.tricare.mil/find-a-doctor) makes it easy to locate network providers near you, whether you're stationed at home or abroad. The directory is continually updated, so checking it regularly is a good practice.



Steder concluded the event by thanking the participants for taking time to attend the event, “These types of strong partnerships between MTFs (military treatment facilities) and our civilian counterparts are essential for delivering seamless, world-class care to those who serve and have served.”



To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic, visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.