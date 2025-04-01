NMRC Shares Navy Capabilities and Opportunities at Weller Road Elementary Career Day

SILVER SPRING, Md. – Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) participated in Weller Road Elementary School’s annual STEM Career Day, on April 4, to share information on and opportunities in the U.S. Navy and military research.
3rd, 4th and 5th grade students had the opportunity to speak with active-duty NMRC lab technicians to learn how they safeguard Sailor health and readiness. The command’s exhibit table included a prop biocontainment unit filled with activities students could interact with through built-in gloves, simulating how military scientists handle bacteria.
“It means a lot to me to teach the kids about pathways within the medical research side of the military,” said Hospital Corpsman 3rd class Catherine Estrada, a medical laboratory technician. “I would have loved for my school to do this growing up. I think it's a great way to see all the different pathways to choose from.”
This year’s career day marks the second that Weller Road Elementary School has held in its gymnasium. Previous events were held in the classrooms, with only a limited number of professionals able to speak to the students.
“Our goal is to show all the possible [career] options,” said Stacey Dworin, a school counselor with Weller Road. "This day gives the kids the ability to see that they can be what they want to be. The military is one of those options, allowing the kids to see that they can have a career in STEM in the military.”
In support of the Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighters, NMRC researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. For 250 years, Navy Medicine, represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals, has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea and ashore.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 14:22
|Story ID:
|494764
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRC Shares Navy Capabilities and Opportunities at Weller Road Elementary Career Day, by Elliott Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.