Shaping America: The Importance of Physical Fitness

BALTIMORE — The Marine Corps Recruiting Command partnered with the Society of Health and Physical Educators to connect with educators from around the country and spread the message of the importance of physical fitness during the SHAPE Convention April 1-5, 2025.

SHAPE has created the framework for fitness standards within physical education across America. Like the Marine Corps, SHAPE has defined fitness as a key factor in developing a healthier future for the American people.

“Exercise not only changes you, it changes your mind, your attitude and your mood,” said Col. Tim Anderlonis, the information maneuver division director for the Pentagon, quoting an unknown author during his speech at the SHAPE Convention’s opening ceremony April 1, 2025.

Anderlonis commissioned into the Marine Corps in May of 2000. He recounted his experience with physical fitness standards from his earlier time in the Corps, comparing them to the standards currently held.

He described the evolution of fitness within the military as moving in a much better direction, stating how it can be attributed to the advancements in knowledge and resources pertaining to health and wellness.

“I think the Marine Corps has learned to promote physical fitness while maintaining a priority of the Marine’s safety and the longevity of their health,” said Anderlonis. “Physical fitness and training taught me to have the mental fortitude and strength to push through some of the most difficult times in my life.”

He emphasized the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle as being one of the most important aspects to the Marine Corps, for reasons including and beyond that of its physical implications.

Leanna Lawson, former elementary school PE teacher and current physical fitness educator for the University of Northern Colorado describes physical health and wellness as tools taught to help build value in purpose, teamwork, and leadership. As an attendee of the convention, Lawson believes the development of physical fitness for both Marines and the American people begin with education. She also added that it is important to establish a strong foundation of physical education to help promote a healthy future for young Americans.

“I love that I can inspire my students to find their passions through physical activity,” said Lawson. “Teaching kids to be physically fit is critical towards their overall success.”

As a physical instructor for young people, Lawson is placed in charge of ensuring the capabilities of her students to lead healthy lives and to develop the skills needed to pursue paths like the Marine Corps.

She has created an atmosphere through her teachings that has encouraged her students to pursue the values of leadership, teamwork, and continuous personal development within their own lives, much like the values of the Marine Corps.

“My philosophy as an educator is in building teamwork, camaraderie, and leadership through physical education and I think the Marine Corps also represents that,” said Lawson.

Out of the many educators in attendance, Lawson was one of twelve to participate in the Marine Corps’ Fit-To-Win session led by 1st Lt. Hope Islas, a logistics officer assigned to 1st Marine Division, during the SHAPE convention, April 2, 2025.

The Fit-To-Win session was held to promote physical fitness as well as an opportunity for educators to come together and work through the exercises as a team. The workout consisted of four stations, each providing a different exercise that gave educators an overview into the physical training of the Marine Corps.

“It is important to create an environment that works both their physical abilities and team building skills,” said Islas. “We need physically fit and well-rounded individuals to help win our nation’s battles, and that starts with the habits built in physical education.”

She recognized the significance in building a relationship that partners Marines with educators in helping to promote a healthy lifestyle, especially within the youth of the American people.

“The lessons you teach them, and the teamwork learned over the years can be expanded upon and used to achieve goals as well as serving something larger than oneself,” said Anderlonis. “It will be you all who help the Marine Corps by developing physically and mentally fit youth who can become United States Marines.”

