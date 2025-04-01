Answering the Call to Serve: Denver High School Seniors Enlisting in the U.S. Armed Services to be Recognized by Our Community Salutes

DENVER, Colo. (Apr. 7, 2025) – Our Community Salutes (OCS) of Denver will host an enlistee recognition ceremony on April 23, 2025, to honor the class of 2025 high school seniors and their families, for their commitment to serve the nation in the U.S. Armed Services.



Distinguished speakers include:



● Major General Laura Clellan, The Adjutant General, Colorado



● Command Sergeant Major Michele Jones (USA, Ret.)



Since 2009, OCS - USA has conducted hundreds of recognition ceremonies nationwide, honoring tens of thousands new enlistees and their families.



“I am exceptionally proud of these brave young adults in Denver who have taken the oath to protect our liberties and freedoms at a critical time,” said Dr. Kenneth Hartman, OCS – USA, Founder and President. “The military is facing a substantial recruiting crisis, and we must do everything we can to honor and support them as they embark on their military journey.”



The ceremony will be underwritten by local businesses and individuals, ensuring there is no cost to attend. This generous support reflects the community's recognition of the dedication and sacrifice made by the Class of 2025 high school enlistees who have made the selfless decision to serve our country.



Going beyond recognition, the ceremonies also create a network of local support, as well as provide much-needed transitional resources to new enlistees as 75% of servicemembers serve for 48-months and then transition into the civilian workforce.



The ceremony, held at the Social Capitol Events, will open for check-in at 6:00 PM, followed by the commencement of the ceremony promptly at 7:00 PM.



For more information about the Denver ceremony please visit: https://community.ocsusa.org/denver/



For more information about Our Community Salutes - USA, please visit: https://www.ourcommunitysalutes.org/

