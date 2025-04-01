Barren River Lake climbs to new record high pool

Barren River Lake in Glasgow, Kentucky, has set a record high pool as of today, April 7, 2025. As of 6:00 a.m., Barren River Lake was at 583.6 feet MSL (mean sea level) and utilizing 81 percent of flood storage, and still rising. The previous record was set 36 years ago in March 1989 when the pool reached 583 feet MSL.



Current forecasts estimate that Barren River Lake could reach between 586-587 MSL. For context, normal Summer Pool at Barren River Lake is 552 MSL and the Spillway Crest is 590 MSL. We do not anticipate spillway flow.



The dam is operating as intended and there are no dam safety concerns.



Barren River Lake is part of a broader system managed by USACE, designed to temporarily store excess water from heavy rainfall until river and stream levels recede, preventing further downstream flooding.



Since becoming operational in 1964, Barren River Lake has provided more than $237 million in flood damage reduction benefits to communities downstream.



To view current lake levels, visit: http://www.lrl-wc.usace.army.mil/reports/lkreport.html



USACE is committed to keeping the public informed as conditions change. For updates, visit: https://www.facebook.com/LouisvilleUSACE.



For more information visit, https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Louisville-District/Severe-Weather-Event-April-2025/

