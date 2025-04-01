SMDC distributed aperture research team wins Army award

Photo By Carrie Campbell | The deputy assistant secretary of the Army for research and technology names the U.S....... read more read more Photo By Carrie Campbell | The deputy assistant secretary of the Army for research and technology names the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center’s distributed aperture research team a 2024 recipient of the Science and Technology Outstanding Technical Achievement Award. The team includes, from left: Andrew Vernetti, Korensia Siford, Dr. Russell Vela, Dr. Theresa Scarnati and Christopher Paulson. The award recognizes an individual or team whose outstanding contributions and achievements advanced the research or development accomplishments of the laboratory, group or project. (U.S. Army photo by Carrie David Campbell) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center’s distributed aperture research team was named a 2024 recipient of the deputy assistant secretary of the Army for research and technology’s Science and Technology Outstanding Technical Achievement Award.



The award recognizes an individual or team whose outstanding contributions and achievements advanced the research or development accomplishments of the laboratory, group or project. The team members honored were Christopher Paulson, Dr. Theresa Scarnati, Korensia Siford, Russell Vela and Andrew Vernetti.



Vela, Multi-Domain Technologies Division chief, said he and the team consider it a privilege to represent the technical accomplishments of the Technical Center.



“The electromagnetic support of the Soldier across present and future warfighting domains is a key focus for the team and this award helps to highlight the Army’s recognition of this importance,” Vela said. “This in-house interdisciplinary team works hard each day to develop novel applications and experimental validations of their research to meet the present and next generation warfighter requirements.”



During the past year, the team led technology development efforts entailing cutting-edge parabolic dish antennas, high-power amplifiers, power-combining technology, multiband radio frequency and flexible and adaptable signal generation, said Vela.



“These technologies provide the warfighter with options to operate successfully in the complex and ever-evolving electro-magnetic domain,” Vela said. “Our technologies add force multiplying capabilities with a wide range of applications during contingency operations. An example of this could be overcoming degraded communication during inclement weather or other atmospheric conditions.”



This technology has been designed and adapted into both fixed-site and transportable prototypes. The delivered transportable prototype has enabled proof-of-concept verification and risk reduction for radio frequency energy coherence, techniques, tactics and procedures for time, phase and polarity management during multiple successful test events across the country. The system has verified its deployability by ground in the U.S. and by water overseas.



The fixed site, currently in development, entails a 20-acre complex with multiple 12-meter carbon fiber parabolic antennas and a state-of-the-art research facility on Redstone Arsenal. Along with these robust science and technology prototyping initiatives, the team has conducted multiple demonstrations utilizing existing apertures to demonstrate the underlying technology and hone signal generation and processing capabilities.



“I’d like people to know that there are brilliant teams working tirelessly in government laboratories who play a vital role in the Army's ‘Transformation in Contact’ initiative,” Vela said. “The Distributed Aperture Research Team is one example of those who spend the late nights, work the long hours, and meet head-on the global technical challenges to provide the warfighter overmatch capabilities in defense of the nation.”



The team is currently focused on the first mission to provide a means for tactical and strategic communications into contested and congested radio frequency environments while preparing for additional missions utilizing the developed distributed apertures and bi-static technologies, also called space domain awareness.



Scarnati, a mathematician, serves as the modeling and simulation lead on the Spatially Enhanced Communications, Tracking, Reconnaissance and Engagements, or SPECTRE. She said she often engages with customers for the team to ensure the technology continues to develop to meet warfighter needs.



“I am extremely proud of the work our team has accomplished. It is an honor to be part of a team that has made such great technological advancements within this community,” Scarnati said. “For me, receiving this award reflects the hard work and tremendous contributions of each member of our technical, contracting, logistics and support teams. Together we’ve been able to develop, build and demonstrate this novel capability in a relevant environment.”



Scarnati said the Technical Center is an Army laboratory that is uniquely positioned within the command to receive reoccurring feedback from Soldiers while being informed by requirements written in-house.



“This cycle of requirements review, technology development and Soldier evaluation ensures that we are consistently fielding capabilities that benefit the warfighter, which is an extremely rewarding endeavor as a researcher in this field,” Scarnati said.



Vela said this award also recognizes other cross-service agencies and partners who have helped the team over the years to be capable of providing this distributed aperture research portfolio to the community for multiple mission space.



“My thanks and appreciation go out to them as well,” Vela said.



USASMDC commanding general, Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, said the team is rightly being recognized for their outstanding achievements to improve the Army’s technical capabilities and deliver innovative technologies to the warfighter.



“During the last year, this team has led tremendous technology development efforts, proven through demonstrations on Redstone Arsenal and at other continental U.S. and overseas locations,” Gainey said. “Each day, they work to provide essential technology for global strategic communications, which contribute to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for multidomain operations and SMDC’s space and high-altitude requirements.”