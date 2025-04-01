Boxer celebrates Navy chief petty officer 132nd birthday

Photo By Seaman Tyler Miles | Retired Command Master Chief Matt Ruane, a native of Chicago, and Boxer CMC from 2014...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Tyler Miles | Retired Command Master Chief Matt Ruane, a native of Chicago, and Boxer CMC from 2014 to 2016, delivers a speech to the Boxer crew for the Navy chief petty officer 132nd birthday celebration on the flight deck while moored at Naval Base San Diego, April 1, 2025. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported at Naval Base San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) marked the 132nd birthday of the rank of chief petty officer with a ceremony held on the flight deck April 1, 2025.



The celebration brought together Boxer Sailors to recognize the integral leadership and dedication of the chief petty officer.



“Chief petty officers past, present, and future, today is a great day,” said Boxer Command Master Chief Ben Washington, a native of Rochester, New York. “Against mighty winds or angered seas, the anchor is the functional thing that holds a ship fast, and no symbol better highlights the role of the Chief. We celebrate the gifts of our blessings, the eye to maintain good order while modeling self-discipline, have self-awareness in our attitude, exercise care and empathy for our shipmates and their families.”



The role of the chief petty officer has been a vital position to the U.S. Navy. It is a rank that carries with it unique responsibilities, serving with dedication to enhancing as leaders, Sailors, husbands, wives, parents, children, brothers and sisters.



“We gather to celebrate 132 years of an institution that defines our Navy, the rank of chief petty officer,” said Boxer Commanding Officer Capt. Jason Tumlinson, a native of Spokane, Washington, and a prior Chief Boatswain’s Mate. “As a prior Chief, I know first-hand that the Chief is the tip of the spear with years of experience and expertise that is a guiding point for our Sailors and tomorrow’s commanding officers. USS Boxer, like every ship in our fleet, runs on the experience, wisdom, and steady hands of our chiefs. To our chief’s mess, past, present and future, you are the backbone of our warfighting force. Today, we celebrate not just a birthday but a legacy.”



The earliest known term of “chief” dates back to 1776 onboard the Continental Navy ship Alfred, where the title “Chief Cook” was bestowed upon Cook’s Mate Jacob Wasabie. The title earned its official place amongst the Navy ranks on April 1, 1893. Since then, two additional titles, senior chief petty officer and master chief petty officer, were added to the ranks.



Retired Command Master Chief Matt Ruane, a native of Chicago, and 30 year veteran, spoke of his time onboard from 2014 to 2016.



“This day holds a special place in our hearts not just because it marks an official recognition of our chiefs but it reminds us of the deep-rooted legacy, unyielding dedication, and unwavering service that this community represents,” said Ruane. “This was and still is my favorite command, it defines so much of who I am today and how it reinforced what it means to be a Sailor and a chief petty officer. During my time onboard the Boxer, I had the privilege to serve alongside some of the finest chiefs and Sailors in the fleet. There’s a certain pride in the air onboard the Boxer. A pride that came from knowing we all had each other’s backs, and that no matter what challenge we’d face, we would always find a way to overcome it. That spirit was a direct reflection of the Chiefs mess who day in and day out put others first, making the success of their team the top priority.”



As the Boxer crew celebrated another year in the chiefs storied history, they continued to honor the past while anticipating continued dedication and perseverance to future Sailors.



The ceremony concluded with a commemorative cake cutting in honor of the integral part played by chief petty officers.



Boxer is homeported in San Diego. Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines.



For more news from USS Boxer, follow us on Facebook and Instagram at https://www.facebook.com/USSBOXER, https://www.instagram.com/ussboxer/ or visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lhd4.



-30-