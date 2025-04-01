AMC fights terrorism, wins awards

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command protection division poses for antiterrorism...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command protection division poses for antiterrorism award photo in 2022 at Redstone Arsenal, AL. This photo, taken in 2022, is this same team from the fiscal year 2024 award. From left, James Eversole, Susanne Reinwald, George Lawrence, Ashley Stolze, Ralph Saorrono, David Dallen, and Donnell Sampson. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Two Army Materiel Command organizations earned recognition for their innovative antiterrorism efforts and commitment to force protection.



The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command achieved a three-peat, winning the award for best large unit for the third consecutive year. U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii also received top honors, earning the award for best large installation.



“These antiterrorism programs contribute to the readiness of AMC and Army by creating a community that has safety and security at the forefront of their minds,” said Ashley Stolze, AMC provost marshal chief.

The Army Antiterrorism Awards Program recognizes personnel and organizations that excel in antiterrorism efforts and implement effective defensive measures.

There are seven award categories, ranging from recognizing the best antiterrorism programs in major commands and large or small installations, to those in large and small units and standalone facilities. A separate award also honors the top antiterrorism program manager.



“Two AMC organizations earning this recognition underscores the high level of dedication and professionalism toward force protection programs across the enterprise,” Stolze said.



The criteria are set annually by the Office of the Provost Marshal General and assess how well antiterrorism plans reflect the commander's intent, the command’s execution, training effectiveness, program coordination and continuous improvement.



Stolze says continuous improvement of these programs is key to standing out amongst other Army units and installations.



The team at USAG-HI demonstrates this principle through their collaborative “Ohana” approach by working closely with Schofield Barracks school liaison officers and other community members during evacuation drills and site assessments.



This innovative strategy and collaboration, described by Antiterrorism Officer Matthew Golas, fosters a shared commitment to community safety.

“Ohana, a Hawaiian word meaning family, extends beyond blood relatives. It encompasses a sense of community, responsibility and interconnectedness,” Golas said.



Stolze, who was USASAC’s security director until April 2024, credits her team's collaborative approach and constant drive for improvement and innovation for their success in keeping the workforce safe and engaged.

While USASAC and USAG-HI earned well-deserved recognition, their success reflects a broader commitment within AMC.



“There are so many dedicated employees across the AMC enterprise that work every day to ensure our personnel and installations are safe," Stolze pointed out. "This award just highlights a select few.”